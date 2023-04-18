84% RMG workers feel safe at work: Survey

RMG

TBS Report
18 April, 2023, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 10:48 pm

With this $50 billion export milestone Bangladesh becomes one of the world’s top 20 exporting countries. Photo: Mumit M
With this $50 billion export milestone Bangladesh becomes one of the world’s top 20 exporting countries. Photo: Mumit M

Eighty-four percent of workers in garment factories feel safe at work, a survey by the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) at Dhaka University has found.

It also revealed that 80% of RMG workers are satisfied with their current wages and 91% receive festival bonuses on time. Overall, 95% of workers said they are happy with their jobs.

The survey report was released in the form of a book, titled "The Rana Plaza Experience: Ensuring Wellbeing and Transforming the RMG Industry" at an event in the capital on Tuesday.

IBA Professor Mohammad A Momen and its Director Professor Syed Ferhat Anwar edited the book, while Associate Professor Khaled Mahmud coordinated the research backed by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association.

The survey, conducted on 500 workers in 100 garment factories, also found that 75% of women workers get maternity and sick leave. "Furthermore, Bangladesh has made great progress in the establishment of green factories over the past decade," the report reads.

It said a total of 49 complaints of unfair labour practices were submitted to the Department of Labour between 2013 and 2021. Of the complaints, 10 have been settled and hearings are underway for the remaining 39.

During the survey, the researchers encountered 90 women RMG workers who were pursuing higher studies in a multicultural global environment at the Asian University for Women. Their salaries are being paid by their respective entrepreneurs.

BGMEA president Faruque Hassan, and Dhaka North City Corporation mayor Atiqul Islam spoke at the event, among others.

