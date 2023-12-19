8 US lawmakers urges AAFA to back fair wage demand of Bangladeshi RMG workers

A group of eight US Congress members penned a letter to the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) urging support for fairer wages and the safeguarding of labour rights for Bangladeshi workers.

The signatories, comprising Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), Rep. Jim McGovern (D-MA), Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-IL), Reps. Raúl Grijalva, Barbara Lee, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, David Trone, and Susan Wild, collectively emphasised the need for AAFA's robust backing for fair compensation among Bangladesh's RMG workforce.

"We are writing to urge the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA) to strongly support the demands of Bangladesh's garment workers for fairer wages," the lawmakers wrote.

The letter delved into the aftermath of Bangladesh's wage board's recent wage hike announcement, critiquing the increase as insufficient to meet the surging cost of living.

"As you know, the recent wage increases announced by Bangladesh's wage board, which would not even meet the rising cost of living, have led to extended mass protests. Police have responded with violence against protesters and trade union leaders, resulting in at least four deaths, numerous injuries, and a wave of unjust arrests, detentions, and indefinite factory shutdowns," the letter reads.

Aligning with the Biden administration's stance, the letter advocated for Bangladesh's government to respect workers' rights to peaceful assembly and collective bargaining without intimidation or violence.

"We agree with the Biden administration's call for the government of Bangladesh to respect and protect workers' rights to organize, protest peacefully, and collectively bargain without fear of retaliation, violence, or intimidation," it added.

Highlighting the mounting unrest due to wage negotiations falling far short of sustaining livelihoods, the letter underscored the imperative for US brands to exercise their influence and stand alongside workers in demanding better wages and rights for Bangladeshi families.

"Brands with factories in the Export Processing Zones (EPZ) sector should note that EPZs have their own Minimum Wage Board, which has just recently been constituted. Brand engagement can play a critical role in ensuring that the EPZ wage-setting process does not follow the same disastrous and unfair path as in the garment sector outside the zones. There is still a chance for a better outcome that will not trap EPZ workers in poverty for another 5 years," said the letter.

It further echoed the sentiments of local worker organisations, international trade unions, and the US government, emphasising the necessity to reassess the minimum wage decision while upholding workers' fundamental rights, particularly the freedom of association.

The letter is endorsed by Academics Stand Against Poverty, Asian Pacific American Labor Alliance (AFL-CIO Affiliate), IndustriALL Global Union, Institute for Policy Studies – Global Economy Project, Labour Behind the Label, Oxfam America, and Workers United (SEIU Affiliate).