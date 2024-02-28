$65b in apparel export earnings, one million jobs at risk due to extreme heat, flooding: Study

For the RMG industry, incentives serve as a crucial lifeline during turbulent times. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Extreme heat and flooding could lead to a loss of over $65 billion in export earnings and nearly one million jobs by 2030, affecting major production hubs including Bangladesh, reveals a study.

The research titled "Climate Resilience and Fashion's Costs of Adaptation" done by Cornell University and Schroders, in collaboration with Mapped in Bangladesh (MiB) and Cornell University's School of Industrial and Labor Relations (ILR) Global Labor Institute (GLI), pinpoints the dire consequences of climate change on apparel production hubs in Bangladesh as well as Cambodia, Pakistan, and Vietnam.

"By 2030, these regions could face a substantial loss of nearly $65 billion in export earnings and almost 1 million jobs due to climate-induced disruptions," reads a press release.

Executive Director of GLI Jason Judd presented the study's findings at an event in Dhaka today (28 February).

"It is imperative for investors to engage with apparel companies and their stakeholders. The current gap in risk management strategies often overlooks adaptation measures," he said.

The study also examined the supply chain footprint of six global apparel brands and showed the impact of extreme weather conditions on workers and manufacturers, reads the release.

The study's analysis also underscores the widespread risk of heat and flooding across 32 apparel production hubs, which may need social protection mechanisms and climate adaptation finance to mitigate the impacts on workers and manufacturers.

Judd called for the establishment of social protection mechanisms and the commitment of climate adaptation finance to safeguard apparel workers against the effects of climate change.

The presentation also stressed the need for a collective response, including global and national bargaining, to address the challenges faced by the apparel sector.

At the commencement of the event, Afshana Choudhury, lead operations officer at MiB, in her opening speech, addressed that MiB and its implementing partner BRAC University's Centre for Entrepreneurship Development (CED) are proud to be a part of the study by providing necessary data support to Cornell University.

She highlighted the policy implications of the study in navigating the challenges and opportunities presented by climate change in the fashion industry.

Following the keynote presentation, a panel discussion took place featuring voices from the Bangladesh RMG industry, labour rights organisations, and academia.

Each panellist provided unique perspectives on the study's implications for the Bangladesh RMG industry.

Sheikh H M Mustafiz, managing director of Cute Dress Industry Ltd, discussed economic and operational implications, emphasising the need for investment and innovation to ensure long-term sustainability and competitiveness.

Kazy Mohammad Iqbal Hossain, climate action lead - global supply chain at Lindex spoke about brand responsibility and the importance of collaborative efforts to address climate challenges.

Nazma Akter, founder and executive director of Awaj Foundation, highlighted the study's significance for labour rights and worker welfare, stressing the need for climate-resilient practices that protect both the environment and workers.

Professor Matin Saad Abdullah, technical lead at MiB and professor at the Department of CSE at BRAC University, highlighted the academic and technical opportunities arising from the research and data, emphasising the role of the academic community and investors in supporting industry-wide change.

The event was presided over by Professor Mohammad Mahboob Rahman, treasurer of BRAC University, who facilitated the panellist session and open floor discussion.