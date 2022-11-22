3,500 RMG workers to get Tk21.65cr financial aid from labour ministry

The Ministry of Labour and Employment has announced a Tk21.65 crore financial assistance from its central fund for 3,500 workers of the export-oriented garment industry.

The approval came at a board meeting of the Central Fund under the chairmanship of State Minister Monnujan Sufian on Tuesday (22 November)

Of the grant, 495 workers of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and 241 workers of the Bangladesh Knitwear

Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) will receive over Tk14.66 crore for deaths and permanent disability caused by accidents.

Besides, 2,040 workers of BGMEA and BKMEA will receive medical assistance of over Tk5.68 lakh crore.

In addition, Tk1.30 crore will be given as educational assistance to 652 meritorious children of workers