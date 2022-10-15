3 more garment factories recognised as green

RMG

TBS Report
15 October, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 04:34 pm

Related News

3 more garment factories recognised as green

Total number of LEED certified factories now 176

TBS Report
15 October, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 15 October, 2022, 04:34 pm
Green RMG factory of Team Group
Green RMG factory of Team Group

The United States Green Building Council (USGBC) has recognised three more readymade garment factories in Bangladesh as green – raising the total number of environment-friendly establishments in the apparel sector to 176.

The latest, C.A Knitwear Limited, Silken Sewing Ltd. and Sultana Sweaters Ltd received platinum ratings.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Director Mohiuddin Rubel confirmed the matter to The Business Standard on Saturday (15 October).

The recognitions would boost our branding amid post Covid recovery and global economic recession and increase buyers' confidence towards us, he said.

Bangladesh is the global leader having the highest number of green garment buildings, where 57 are platinum rated, 105 gold rated, 10 silver, and four have no rating.

Dozens more units are in the process of achieving LEED certification.

The country has been receiving the certificate since 2001.

The council honours factories based on several criteria – transformation performance, energy, water, waste management. The best performers are rated with platinum, followed by gold and silver.

Economy / Top News

green factory / Green Factory Award / RMG / Factories

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A female Barn Swallow. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Bevy of Barn Swallows: 'One swallow does not make a spring'

5h | Panorama
One of the branches of Utshob at Chef&#039;s Table Courtside. Photo:Courtesy

Famous regional dishes at Utshob offer authentic tastes of Bangladeshi cuisine

8h | Food
Photo: Eshadi Sharif

Le Méridien hosts Malaysian food festival

3h | Food
Louis Vuitton owner LVMH’s sales sheet proves that it still remains the best placed in the market among the luxury companies. Photo: Reuters

The rich are living in a different economic world

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Chunilal Rajbhog of Brahmanbaria, popular for 35 years

Chunilal Rajbhog of Brahmanbaria, popular for 35 years

1h | Videos
He spent over two decades collecting vintage car models

He spent over two decades collecting vintage car models

21h | Videos
Honest Center Chittagong, the restaurant where customers also get part of the profit

Honest Center Chittagong, the restaurant where customers also get part of the profit

1d | Videos
How to prevent obesity

How to prevent obesity

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 
Environment

Supercyclone likely to be formed in Bay by 25 October: GFS 

2
Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara
Panorama

Without service roads, huge traffic gridlocks choke Uttara

3
Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs
Aviation

Dhaka airport to get separate terminal for VVIPs

4
MySky superyacht linked to Russia&#039;s Igor Kesaev is seen in the waters of the waters of the Indian Ocean near Male, Maldives, March 4, 2022. Photo: REUTERS
World+Biz

What recession? The global superyacht industry is booming

5
A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones
Telecom

A tower problem for smooth calls over cell phones

6
Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back
Sports

Bangladesh chess team denied visas in Italy over fears they may not return back