3 more garment factories recognised as green

The United States Green Building Council (USGBC) has recognised three more readymade garment factories in Bangladesh as green – raising the total number of environment-friendly establishments in the apparel sector to 176.

The latest, C.A Knitwear Limited, Silken Sewing Ltd. and Sultana Sweaters Ltd received platinum ratings.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Director Mohiuddin Rubel confirmed the matter to The Business Standard on Saturday (15 October).

The recognitions would boost our branding amid post Covid recovery and global economic recession and increase buyers' confidence towards us, he said.

Bangladesh is the global leader having the highest number of green garment buildings, where 57 are platinum rated, 105 gold rated, 10 silver, and four have no rating.

Dozens more units are in the process of achieving LEED certification.

The country has been receiving the certificate since 2001.

The council honours factories based on several criteria – transformation performance, energy, water, waste management. The best performers are rated with platinum, followed by gold and silver.