3 more garment factories recognised as green

The United States Green Building Council (USGBC) has recognised three more readymade garment factories in Bangladesh as green – raising the total number of environment-friendly establishments in the apparel sector to 171.

All three factories — Fatullah Apparels, Sharaf Apparels Washing and Dyeing Industries and Debonair and Orbitex Knitwear Limited were awarded Platinum ratings Monday (12 September).

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Director Mohiuddin Rubel confirmed the matter to The Business Standard.

Bangladesh is the global leader having the highest number of green garment buildings, where 53 are platinum rated, 104 gold rated, 10 silver, and four have no rating but are certified.

Dozens more units are in the process of achieving LEED certification.

At present Remi Holdings and Fatullah Apparels are jointly at the top position with a 97-point score out of 110.

It is the highest score in the world obtained by a knitwear factory in LEED certification, said Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, CEO of Fatullah Apparels.

The country has been receiving the certificate since 2001.

The council honours factories based on several criteria – transformation performance, energy, water, waste management. The best performers are rated with platinum, followed by gold and silver.