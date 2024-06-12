2 more RMG factories get LEED certification, total number now 220

UNB
12 June, 2024, 03:30 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2024, 05:32 pm

2 more RMG factories get LEED certification, total number now 220

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is a globally recognised green building rating system that emphasizes environmental responsibility and energy efficiency.

Illustration: Pixabay
Illustration: Pixabay

Two more readymade garment (RMG) factories of the country have achieved the recognition of the LEED certification this month, raising the number of the LEED certified factories to 220.

As of May this year, the number of the LEED certification factories was 218, with 12 factories earning the certification in the past five months.

LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) is a globally recognised green building rating system that emphasizes environmental responsibility and energy efficiency.

The recognition of the LEED certification refers to underscoring the country's commitment to green initiatives within the garment sector, said Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Director Mohiuddin Rubel.

Of the 220 certified factories, 84 have achieved the highest, platinum rating, 122 have earned gold, 10 silver and 4 are certified, as reported by the BGMEA.

The newly certified factories are Cotton Club & Cotton Clout-Building 1 of Gazipur's Kashimpur and Graphics Textiles Limited of Dhaka's Dhamrai, with achieving 71 and 78 scores in the gold category.

In the last five months till May, eight of the newly certified factories received the platinum rating, while the remaining four were awarded gold. Notable performers include S.M. Sourcing with 106 points and Green Textiles Limited Unit 4 with 104 points. Other high scorers include Integra Dresses and Knit Asia Limited, both achieving 99 points, Remi Holdings Ltd with 97 points, and Fatullah Apparels, also scoring 97 points.

Bangladesh's achievement positions the country as a leader in the global sustainable fashion movement, with 56 out of the 100 LEED-certified green factories worldwide located here, according to BGMEA.

This includes 9 of the top 10 and 18 of the top 20 LEED-certified factories globally, based on BGMEA data.

The geographic distribution of these certifications within Bangladesh illustrates the RMG industry's widespread commitment to sustainability.

