2 more garment factories recognised as green

The United States Green Building Council (USGBC) has recognised two more readymade garment factories in Bangladesh as green – raising the total number of environment-friendly establishments in the apparel sector to 180.

The latest, Victoria Intimates Ltd, in Boiragirchala, Dhaka, and Dresden Textiles Ltd in Trishal, Mymensingh, received gold ratings.

Bangladesh is the global leader having the highest number of green garment buildings, where 58 are platinum rated, 108 gold rated, 10 silver, and four have no rating.

Dozens more units are in the process of achieving LEED certification.

The country has been receiving the certificate since 2001.

The council honours factories based on several criteria – transformation performance, energy, water, and waste management.

The best performers are rated with platinum, followed by gold and silver.