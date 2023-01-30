2 more factories recognised ‘green’ with platinum rating

Two more garment factories in Bangladesh have been recognised as green factories by the United States Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification, a press release has said.

According to the latest data released by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), JL Fashions Limited and JKL Admin and Daycare Bldg in Gazipur received the platinum-rated certification from the United States Green Building Council.

With these two, Bangladesh currently has 186 green factories certified by the United States Green Building Council.

Bangladesh is the global leader having the highest number of green garment buildings, where 62 are platinum rated, 110 gold rated, 10 silver, and four without any rating.

BGMEA sources told The Business Standard that more than 200 factories are in the process of obtaining LEED certification.

The country has been receiving the certificate since 2001.

The council honours factories based on several criteria – transformation performance, energy, water, and waste management.

The best performers are rated with platinum, followed by gold and silver.