2 more factories recognised ‘green’ with platinum rating

RMG

TBS Report
30 January, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 09:42 pm

Related News

2 more factories recognised ‘green’ with platinum rating

TBS Report
30 January, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 30 January, 2023, 09:42 pm
Representational photo: Collected
Representational photo: Collected

Two more garment factories in Bangladesh have been recognised as green factories by the United States Green Building Council's Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) certification, a press release has said.

According to the latest data released by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), JL Fashions Limited and JKL Admin and Daycare Bldg in Gazipur received the platinum-rated certification from the United States Green Building Council.

With these two, Bangladesh currently has 186 green factories certified by the United States Green Building Council.

Bangladesh is the global leader having the highest number of green garment buildings, where 62 are platinum rated, 110 gold rated, 10 silver, and four without any rating.

BGMEA sources told The Business Standard that more than 200 factories are in the process of obtaining LEED certification.

The country has been receiving the certificate since 2001.

The council honours factories based on several criteria – transformation performance, energy, water, and waste management.

The best performers are rated with platinum, followed by gold and silver.

Bangladesh / Economy

green factory / LEED certification

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

The Hawkers: Where minimalism meets motifs

14h | Brands
TBS illustration

Where do Shariah-compliant mutual funds stand in Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A subsidy war without winners

12h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Oppo Reno 8T first look revealed!

13h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

two more factories of the country got platinum certificate.

two more factories of the country got platinum certificate.

4h | TBS Today
Iconic villains of Bollywood

Iconic villains of Bollywood

5h | TBS Entertainment
General knowledge "Gravity"

General knowledge "Gravity"

3h | Videos
Will tanks turn the tide for Ukraine?

Will tanks turn the tide for Ukraine?

4h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Picture: Collected
Bangladesh

US Embassy condemns recent incidents of visa fraud

2
Illustration: TBS
Banking

16 banks at risk of capital shortfall if top 3 borrowers default

3
Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!
Bangladesh

Bapex calls candidates for job test 9 years after advert!

4
Photo: Collected
Splash

Hansal Mehta responds as Twitter user calls him 'shameless' for making Faraaz

5
A frozen Beyond Burger plant-based patty. Photographer: AKIRA for Bloomberg Businessweek
Bloomberg Special

Fake meat was supposed to save the world. It became just another fad

6
Representational Image
Banking

Cash-strapped Islami, Al-Arafah and National turn to Sonali Bank for costly fund