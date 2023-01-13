18 Bangladeshi exhibitors participated at Heimtextil 2023

RMG

TBS Report
13 January, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2023, 04:38 pm

Related News

18 Bangladeshi exhibitors participated at Heimtextil 2023

TBS Report
13 January, 2023, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 13 January, 2023, 04:38 pm

Eighteen Bangladeshi exhibitors took part in the Heimtextil 2023 at Frankfurt in Germany. 

A large number of visitors experienced design innovations by around 2400 international exhibitors from 120 countries, including Bangladesh, according to a press release issued Friday (13 January).

Organized by Messe Frankfurt, Heimtextil has convinced the world with its unique position for home and household textile. 

Bangladeshi exhibitors showcased their products such as bed sheets, towels, kitchen linen and other home textile products internationally, reads a press release.

These manufacturers rely on Heimtextil as an attractive platform for export business and as a trendsetting launch event where they presented their new season products at the start of the year

 Payar Ahammad from ACS TEXTILE (BD) Ltd said this was our first participation after the pandemic and we had an amazing response. Visitors came from Europe, USA, New Zealand and other parts of the world.

M Shahadat Hossain Sohel, Chairman of Bangladesh Terry Towel & Linen Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BTTLMEA) and Towel Tex Ltd, said the fair was very good and got many buyers from Canada and Europe.

Bangladesh had direct exhibitors such as ACS Textiles, Karupannya Rangpur, Momtex Expo, Zaber & Zubair and Shabab Fabrics. 

Also, a national pavilion was organised by Export Promotion Bureau of Bangladesh (EPB).

Economy

Heimtextil Frankfurt

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

IFIs like the IMF will need to provide new finance early on. Photo: Reuters.

Rescuing economic growth in highly indebted developing countries

16h | Panorama
Being the other in the UK

Being the other in the UK

17h | Panorama
Overview of Amer Fort from Jaigarh Fort

A passage to the Pink City

19h | Explorer
Selling pithas in winter is a convenient yet highly rewarding alternative income opportunity for many. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Dhaka's street pithawalas are loving this winter

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

Orion Pharma organized a quiz competition on World Cup football

1d | TBS Stories
What is the way out of Guti's game?

What is the way out of Guti's game?

10h | TBS Entertainment
After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

After a decade India won The Golden Globe Awards for ‘naatu naatu’

1d | TBS Entertainment
Who's earning what in the BPL?

Who's earning what in the BPL?

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Offbeat

Dhaka airport immigration officer tells female passenger to find a Bangladeshi boy, get married and 'settle'

2
Photo: Collected
Aviation

Fight breaks out in mid-air Biman flight, video goes viral on social media

3
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to stop at Pallabi station from 25 Jan

4
Photo: UNB/Freepik
Aviation

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest in Henley Index

5
Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings
Aviation

Foreign airlines cut flights as dollar crunch ties up their earnings

6
NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'
Bangladesh

NID corrections made more complex for 'transparency'