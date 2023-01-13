18 Bangladeshi exhibitors participated at Heimtextil 2023

Eighteen Bangladeshi exhibitors took part in the Heimtextil 2023 at Frankfurt in Germany.

A large number of visitors experienced design innovations by around 2400 international exhibitors from 120 countries, including Bangladesh, according to a press release issued Friday (13 January).

Organized by Messe Frankfurt, Heimtextil has convinced the world with its unique position for home and household textile.

Bangladeshi exhibitors showcased their products such as bed sheets, towels, kitchen linen and other home textile products internationally, reads a press release.

These manufacturers rely on Heimtextil as an attractive platform for export business and as a trendsetting launch event where they presented their new season products at the start of the year

Payar Ahammad from ACS TEXTILE (BD) Ltd said this was our first participation after the pandemic and we had an amazing response. Visitors came from Europe, USA, New Zealand and other parts of the world.

M Shahadat Hossain Sohel, Chairman of Bangladesh Terry Towel & Linen Manufacturers & Exporters Association (BTTLMEA) and Towel Tex Ltd, said the fair was very good and got many buyers from Canada and Europe.

Bangladesh had direct exhibitors such as ACS Textiles, Karupannya Rangpur, Momtex Expo, Zaber & Zubair and Shabab Fabrics.

Also, a national pavilion was organised by Export Promotion Bureau of Bangladesh (EPB).