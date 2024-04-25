16th Bangladesh Denim Expo on 6-7 May

Eighty exhibitors from 12 countries are taking part at the two-day 15th Bangladesh Denim Expo at the International Convention City Bashundhara in the capital in 2023. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

The 16th edition of Bangladesh Denim Expo will once again open its doors in the international Convention City, Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka on 6 and 7 May.

"Reimagine" is the theme of the 16th edition. "Reimagine" encapsules the Expo's commitment to re-envisioning the future of the denim world and reshaping the landscape of denim through relentless innovation and seamless integration of digitalisation, reads a press release.

"We have chosen "Reimagine" as the Theme of Bangladesh Denim Expo because it is about more than just transforming denim; it's about redefining the very essence of the denim trend. We are breaking free from conventional norms and exploring uncharted territories to create a denim experience that is both visionary and transformative. From sustainable practices to cutting-edge design techniques, we are redefining what denim means in the modern era," said Mostafiz Uddin, founder and CEO of Bangladesh Apparel Exchange (BAE)

Over 60 exhibitors from 11 countries such as Bangladesh, India, China, Pakistan, Turkey, Italy, France, Spain, Switzerland, Vietnam, Japan etc are set to attend the event.

Participant categories includes Fabric Mills Denim and Non-Denim, Garment Manufacturer, Washing Laundry, Accessories and Trims, Chemicals, Machineries or Technology, & Logistic etc.

And the participants are Archroma Management LLC, Argon Denims Ltd, ARM Kimya, Artistic Milliners (PVT) Ltd, Asutex, Black Peony Textile Co., Ltd, Bluesign Technologies AG, Care Applications, SLU, Changzhou Deyi Printing & Dyeing Co.,Ltd, Changzhou Taosheng Textile Co.,Ltd, Changzhou Tehome Textile Co., Ltd., Cherry Button Ltd, Clearity - Kimya Tekstil Pazarlama Sanayi Dış Ticaret Ltd Sti., CMA CGM, Denim Solutions Ltd, Double Wins Denim Co., Ltd., DysinGroup, Experience Group Ltd, Foshan Ailiqun Textile Co., Ltd, Foshan Foison textile Co., Ltd, Foshan Gava Textile Co., Ltd, Foshan GKL Textile Co., Ltd, Foshan Hotline Textile Co., Ltd. Foshan M-JIE Textile Co., Ltd, Foshan Nanhai Deyao Textile Co.,Ltd, Foshan Nanhai Hongxinda Textile Co., Ltd, Foshan Yutai Textile Co.,Ltd, Freedom Denim, Guangdong Dasen Import & Export Co., Ltd, Guangdong Shinhuson(Huisheng)Textile Co., Ltd, Guangzhou Fenggu Textile Co., Ltd, Guangzhou H&H Textile Co.,Ltd., Guangzhou HongTaiImp&Exp Trade Co., Ltd., Guangzhou Huajian Textile Industrial Co., Ltd, Jiangyin Hengliang Textile Co., Ltd, Kaan EndustriMuhendislik San. Ve Tic. Ltd. Sti, KAISER, Liberty Mills Limited, Lion Fabrics Private Limited, Lucky Textiles Group Co., Ltd., M/s LNJ Denim, McDry Desiccant Limited, Metod Makine San. Ve Tic. Ltd. Sti., Nearchimica SPA, Officina +39 Srl, Ozondenim Tekstil Ve Tekstil Yik. Paz, Dan. San. Tic. Ihr. Ltd. Sti., Raymond UCO Denim Pvt Ltd, Respa Kimya Boya San. Ve Tic. Ltd. Sti, RNT (BD) Ltd, Soko Chimica S.R.L., Square Denims Ltd, Tex Fasteners, The Flax Company SAS, Vav Teknoloji Bilisim San. Ve Tic. A.S., Vita Textile Co., Ltd, XDD Textile Company Ltd, YKK Bangladesh Pte Ltd., Zhejiang Jinsuo Textiles Co. Ltd, Zhejiang Weixing Industrial Development Co., Ltd, and Zhejiang Xinlan Textile Co., Ltd

An inauguration programme, a series of panel discussions, trend seminar & a trend zone planned in for a two-day event. Worlds renown speakers will share their insights in the discussions. Seminar topics will be focused on the theme "Reimagine".

A unique innovative and upcoming trends product will be showcased in the trend zone. Visitors can get opportunity to lookup & gain knowledge on future denim trends in the trend zone.

Join us as we embark on a journey to Reimagine denim.

Bangladesh Denim Expo is an invite only show. For joining, please register here - https://visitor.bangladeshdenimexpo.com/

For more information, please visit https://bangladeshdenimexpo.com/