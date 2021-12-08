15 RMG factories get Green Factory Award

RMG

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 07:32 pm

Related News

15 RMG factories get Green Factory Award

TBS Report
08 December, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2021, 07:32 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

A total of 30 institutions including 15 readymade garment (RMG) factories have been honoured with the Green Factory Award in recognition of their efforts and contribution to saving the environment and creating employment. 
 
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the award giving ceremony virtually as the chief guest, reads a press release.

State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian, on behalf of the Prime Minister, handed over the awards to the representatives of the winners at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka on Wednesday. 
 
Labour and Employment Ministry has instituted the Green Factory Award 2020 this year to encourage local industries to make investments in green. 
 
The award-winning institutions include 15 factories from the garment sector, three institutions from the food processing sector and four from the tea industry sector, two from the leather industry sector, three from the plastic sector and three others from the pharmaceutical industry sector.
 
The RMG factories which received the Green Factory Award are -- Remi Holdings Limited, Tarasima Apparels Limited, Plummy Fashions Limited, Mithela Textile Industries Limited, Vintage Denim Studio Limited, AR Jeans Producer Limited, Karooni Knit Composite Limited, Designer Fashion Limited, Kenpark Bangladesh Apparel Private Limited (Kenpark Unit 2), Green Textile Limited (Unit-3), Four H Dyeing and Printing Limited, Wisdom Attires Limited, Mahmuda Attires Limited, Snowtex Outerwear Limited and Auko-Tex Limited.
 
Bangladesh is the global leader having 152 green garment buildings certified "Leadership in Environmental and Energy in Design (LEED)" by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC). Among them 44 factoires are platinum rated while 94 are gold rated, 10 are silver. 500 more factories are in the process of achieving LEED certification. 
 
BGMEA President Faruque Hassan congratulated the factories on winning the award and expressed appreciation for their efforts to reduce carbon emissions and global warming and their commitment to a healthy and sustainable future.
 
He urged the government to honour all green garment factories in Bangladesh with awards to recognize their contributions to protecting the environment. 

The BGMEA President requested global brands and retailers to offer justified prices to green factories to encourage green initiatives in the apparel industry.
 

Green Factory Award

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

Studying sharks and rays in the Bay of Bengal

7h | Earth
What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

What explains Bangladesh’s economic transformation? Synergies and tipping points

9h | Panorama
Founding members of Frontliners: Shafiqul Islam Khan, Salman Rahman and Abul Bashar Bhuiyan (from left to right). Photo: Courtesy

Frontliners: The app designed to save doctors from their woes

10h | Panorama
Importation is a notoriously complicated process with a lot of moving parts. Photo: Reuters

Can you become an importer in one and a half hours?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

Various vegetable restaurant, "Jogonnath Vojonaloy"

26m | Videos
Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

Abrar murder: 20 Buet students sentenced to death

2h | Videos
Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

Eight people in Pandora Papers used Bangladesh Address

3h | Videos
From tea seller to politician

From tea seller to politician

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: @flydiningcoxbazar
Bangladesh

Bangladesh's first sky dining launched at Cox's Bazar

2
Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub
Aviation

Biman sacks senior pilot Captain Mahbub

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

A phantom trap awaits Bangladesh 

4
Photo: Collected
Corporates

InterContinental Dhaka incurs Tk181cr loss in FY21

5
57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status
Economy

57 non-resident Bangladeshis selected for CIP status

6
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

46% employers do not get the skills they want: Study