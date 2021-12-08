15 RMG factories get Green Factory Award

A total of 30 institutions including 15 readymade garment (RMG) factories have been honoured with the Green Factory Award in recognition of their efforts and contribution to saving the environment and creating employment.



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the award giving ceremony virtually as the chief guest, reads a press release.

State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian, on behalf of the Prime Minister, handed over the awards to the representatives of the winners at Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka on Wednesday.



Labour and Employment Ministry has instituted the Green Factory Award 2020 this year to encourage local industries to make investments in green.



The award-winning institutions include 15 factories from the garment sector, three institutions from the food processing sector and four from the tea industry sector, two from the leather industry sector, three from the plastic sector and three others from the pharmaceutical industry sector.



The RMG factories which received the Green Factory Award are -- Remi Holdings Limited, Tarasima Apparels Limited, Plummy Fashions Limited, Mithela Textile Industries Limited, Vintage Denim Studio Limited, AR Jeans Producer Limited, Karooni Knit Composite Limited, Designer Fashion Limited, Kenpark Bangladesh Apparel Private Limited (Kenpark Unit 2), Green Textile Limited (Unit-3), Four H Dyeing and Printing Limited, Wisdom Attires Limited, Mahmuda Attires Limited, Snowtex Outerwear Limited and Auko-Tex Limited.



Bangladesh is the global leader having 152 green garment buildings certified "Leadership in Environmental and Energy in Design (LEED)" by the United States Green Building Council (USGBC). Among them 44 factoires are platinum rated while 94 are gold rated, 10 are silver. 500 more factories are in the process of achieving LEED certification.



BGMEA President Faruque Hassan congratulated the factories on winning the award and expressed appreciation for their efforts to reduce carbon emissions and global warming and their commitment to a healthy and sustainable future.



He urged the government to honour all green garment factories in Bangladesh with awards to recognize their contributions to protecting the environment.

The BGMEA President requested global brands and retailers to offer justified prices to green factories to encourage green initiatives in the apparel industry.

