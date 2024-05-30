14th Intex Bangladesh begins

Creating a new paradigm in textile sourcing by successfully integrating the textile value chain on a single, global, trading platform, the 14th Intex Bangladesh opened today (30 May) and will continue till 1 June at ICCB, Dhaka.

Inaugurated by Md Nuruzzaman, director general, Department of Textiles, the three-day fair will connect buyers from Bangladesh, South Asia, and countries from across the world. Over 200 leading international manufacturers, suppliers, and service providers from 7 countries - India, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Indonesia, UAE, Taiwan showcasing yarns, apparel fabrics, denim fabrics, clothing accessories and allied services, dyes & chemicals.

The three-day expo will bring together the country's finest RMG exporters, local and international brands, and sourcing offices under one roof.

For its 2024 edition in Bangladesh, the show has ramped up its offerings across all 4 halls of ICCB Dhaka.

Md Nuruzzaman said, "Our government is taking multiple steps to propel RMG sector. Increasing our share in the global market is one of our major targets. A platform like Intex Bangladesh will certainly help to bring together expertise, experiences, and the opportunity for exploring new business avenues."

Special guest Abdullah Hil Rakib, vice president of BGMEA said, "Product diversity is the key to expanding our garments industry. To achieve the goal of reaching a $100 billion export market by 2030, regional cooperation is a prerequisite. BGMEA is ready to shape this industry and we require collaboration within our South Asian markets."

K Sakthivel, vice chairman, PDEXCIL, said, "The objectives of Intex Bangladesh are not limited to identifying challenges but to address them, devise strategies to reach respective destinations, and bring stakeholders under one roof to discuss necessary initiatives. We believe Intex Bangladesh 2024 is our own platform where we will have opportunities to design a relevant road map."

Arti Bhagat, executive director of Worldex India, the organisers of Intex Bangladesh said, "Being the world's second-largest garment exporter, Bangladesh relies on sourcing a diverse range of raw materials from across the globe. That's why a dedicated international sourcing platform like Intex Bangladesh is not just an advantage, it's a necessity. Here, businesses from around the world collaborate to strengthen the supply chain, bridge production gaps, and drive innovation, ultimately empowering Bangladeshi manufacturers to thrive in the competitive global market."

Intex Bangladesh is organised by Worldex India along with TEXPROCIL and PDEXCIL as the India Pavilion Organisers.