13th edition of Zaber & Zubair fabric week to be held on 18-23 July

The 13th edition of Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Limited is hosting an international fabric expo for global apparel buyers from the 18-23 July at its Gulshan marketing office.

Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Limited is a textile division of Noman Group of Industries, said a press release.

From the fiscal years 2006-07 to 2017-18, Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Limited is an organisation in Bangladesh to have earned 12 consecutive Highest Exporter Awards from the government of Bangladesh.

This season, Zaber & Zubair will showcase fabric collections for the international market that are mostly made of eco-friendly fabrics with sustainable properties. This expo will include 180 new products and 40 new innovations.

Many of the enthusiasts have already registered for this event. Most of the prestigious major worldwide fashion retailers and buying houses come to ZnZ fabric week in quest for new innovations, twice every year, reads the release.