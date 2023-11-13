12,000 made accused in 17 cases over RMG factory vandalism in Gazipur

Related News

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Over 12,000 people have been accused in 17 cases filed in connection with the arson attacks and vandalism in various factories in Gazipur amid the ongoing movement of RMG workers demanding an increase in minimum wages.

According to Gazipur Metropolitan Deputy Police Commissioner (DB North-Media) Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, some 122 people have been arrested in these cases as of Sunday (12 November).

Among the accused, 107 have been named, while the identities of over 12,000 individuals remain unknown. The majority of these unknown accused are garment workers. 

In four of the cases, the police are the plaintiffs, while in the rest, factory officials whose establishments suffered damage are the complainants.

Ibrahim Khan said, Since the commencement of the RMG workers' movement for increased minimum wages, various factories in Gazipur have experienced attacks, vandalism, and incidents of arson, leading to casualties, including the tragic death of a female worker in a factory fire.

"A total of 17 cases have been filed on behalf of the affected factory authorities, naming 107 individuals. By Saturday night, 122 arrests had been made, and the number of unknown accused surpassed 12,000."

However, an alternate source suggested that the actual count of accused individuals in these cases may exceed 15,000.

Following the filing of these cases, RMG workers in Gazipur are living in apprehension of potential arrests.

Meanwhile, the latest case of attack and vandalism in Gazipur city was registered in Konabari police station on Saturday 11 November) night. Tusuka Group Administrative Officer (Admin) Abu Saeed filed the case against workers involved in the assault, vandalism, and looting at Tusuka factory under Konabari police station. The case identified 24 individuals and accused an additional 200 whose identities remain unknown.

Tusuka Group MD Tarki Hasan said, "The 24 people involved in the attack and vandalism in the factory have been identifiedthrough CCTV footage within the premises. All those identified have been named in the statement as accused, and efforts are ongoing to identify others implicated in the incident."

Konabari police station Officer-in-Charge (acting) KM Ashraf Uddani acknowledged that the case filing was delayed due to the late submission of the factory authorities' statement.

Both police officials further noted the instances where aggrieved laborers allegedly attacked the police officers performing their duty to safeguard lives and property, resulting in injuries to 10 police officials. 

In response, the police lodged four cases at Konabari police station, with approximately 11,000 unknown individuals accused in these incidents.

