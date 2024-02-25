11 institutions to be recognised for contribution to textile sector: Textiles minister

Minister of Textiles and Jute Jahangir Kabir Nanak at the ministry today (25 Feb). Photo: Courtesy
Minister of Textiles and Jute Jahangir Kabir Nanak at the ministry today (25 Feb). Photo: Courtesy

Eleven organisations will be recognised for their contribution to the country's textile sector, Minister of Textiles and Jute Jahangir Kabir Nanak said today (25 February).

In a press conference at the ministry in the Secretariat, he said the honours will be given on the occasion of the National Textile Day, under the theme "A country rich in smart textiles - Bangabandhu's Bangladesh". 

The minister said the main programme will be held at the Bangabandhu International Conference Center (BICC) on 27 February. 

President Mohammed Shahabuddin will inaugurate the event as the chief guest. 

Nanak said this sector is the main foreign exchange earning sector of the country's economy. 

"In addition to keeping the development of the sector dynamic in coordination with the stakeholders, the Department of Textiles is providing all the services of the sponsoring authorities at the fastest possible time through one-stop service," he added.

Secretary to the  Ministry of Textiles and Jute Abdur Rouf, Director General of the Department of Textiles Md Nuruzzaman and senior officials of the ministry were present, among others.

