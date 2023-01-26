10 Bangladeshi companies participating at Texworld USA 2023

Ten companies from Bangladesh are participating at the Texworld USA 2023 trade show.

Texworld, Apparel Sourcing USA, will be held on 31 January – 2 February, said a press release.

The Bangladesh Garment Buying House Association, led by their President Hossain, is taking part with a special Bangladesh pavilion at Apparel Sourcing USA.

With a wide variety of different products, the association will be offering the buyers the entire range of products that Bangladesh is manufacturing.

After a summer edition of Texworld – Apparel Sourcing USA in July, one of the largest sourcing shows on the East Coast will return to New York later this month.

A total of 324 exhibitors will participate from 22 countries. There will be country pavilions of China, Taiwan and South Korea. China will participate with 175 exhibitors.

The companies that will represent Bangladesh at the fair are – Arjeans Producer Ltd, Ha-meem Denim, Pioneer Denim, Max Will BD, Pengnuo Group, Vero Style, Total Apparel, N2N Sourcing is participating under the Bangladesh Garment Buying House Association while Dhaka Fareast and Wikitex BD (Interlink Dresses) will have direct booths.

The next Texworld USA will be held on 18 – 20 July. Apparel Sourcing Paris will be held on 6 – 8 February and Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics will be held on 28 – 30 March.