RJSC extends MoA and AoA facilities for all types of companies

Economy

TBS report
10 December, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 04:10 pm

Related News

RJSC extends MoA and AoA facilities for all types of companies

It is mandatory to prepare the documents as per the Companies Act 1994

TBS report
10 December, 2022, 04:05 pm
Last modified: 10 December, 2022, 04:10 pm
RJSC extends MoA and AoA facilities for all types of companies

The Registrar of Joint Stock Companies (RJSC) – the regulatory body that manages business registration – will provide automated standardised Memorandum of Association (MoA) and Articles of Association (AoA) facilities for all types of companies in Bangladesh.

The initiative will enable companies to accept and use model articles that are universal and in full compliance with the law, instead of drafting articles of association for their companies, said a press release.

This facility is currently available for private limited, public limited, foreign companies, one person companies, and companies registered under Section 29 of the Companies Act 1994. The RJSC will extend the facility for the registration of societies, trade organisations, partnership firms, and companies under Section 28 of the Act.

The USAID Feed the Future Bangladesh Trade Activity is supporting RJSC in this initiative, the press release said.

In corporate terminology, the memorandum of association is the document that regulates the company's external affairs and the articles of association covers the company's internal constitution.

According to the RJSC data, over 13,000 business entities are registered with the RJSC each year. In the current company registration process, it is mandatory to prepare the MoA and AoA as per the Companies Act 1994.

But many cannot prepare these documents and they have to spend time and money to take the help of consulting firms or individuals.

The authorities said that when the service will launch, it will be possible to do it automatically for free. It will also reduce the suffering, time, and cost of starting a business in Bangladesh.

Sheikh Shoibul Alam, registrar of the RJSC, said, "We are reforming the business registration process. This will make the company registration process easier and faster. It will be possible to provide better services to the citizens through the use of information technology."

The new MoA and AoA were reviewed and validated on 7 and 8 December and will be uploaded on the RJSC website for the users after necessary verification, amendment, and correction.

The RJSC also validated the new proposed company registration and post-registration process.

RJSC

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Honouring Human Rights Day: A shared responsibility to protect universal freedoms

7h | Thoughts
A male Emerald Dove. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Emerald Dove: 'Why would you leave me, sweet bird! why?'

3h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Ending the austerity pandemic

1h | Panorama
A flower farmer is plucking roses from a garden at Chakaria of Cox’s Bazar. Photo: Mohammad Minhaz Uddin

How tobacco-farming Baraitali becomes a 'rose village'

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Green Delta Dragon eyes foreign funds through ETF

Green Delta Dragon eyes foreign funds through ETF

7m | TBS Markets
Black War: Mission Extreme 2

Black War: Mission Extreme 2

17m | TBS Entertainment
How Bangladesh won the heart of Argentine people

How Bangladesh won the heart of Argentine people

37m | TBS SPORTS
Quarter Final will be between same-strength teams

Quarter Final will be between same-strength teams

52m | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks
Banking

BB disburses Tk4,000cr as liquidity support to 5 Islami banks

5
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points

6
Photo: Reuters
Banking

Central bank raises its dollar selling rate by Tk1