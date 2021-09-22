ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

There is apparently a way to earn Tk250 to Tk500 per day just by watching advertisements online. Get your friends to do it too and you stand to earn a further commission.

Sounds too good to be true? Then it probably isn't.

Introducing ringID.

The name may sound familiar to many. You might have heard of it as a social network platform that livestreams different sporting events and sponsors programmes of different TV channels.

Apart from that innocuous reputation, the platform also offers these means of making money. By getting a membership -- Silver at Tk12,000 or Gold at Tk22,000 -- to this platform, one can earn watching advertisements and also work as a "referee" to bring in new members and get a commission.

An apparent money-making way, identical to the pyramid schemes of typical multi-level marketing companies, the allure of quick money has attracted around six lakh people, mainly university and college students.

But like all MLM schemes, if ringID was to collapse, there would be no escape routes.

How watching advertisements would generate the money for members was never properly explained. But dangling the tempting offer did hook many students and those who were still waiting to get a job.

The brains behind the venture are Ayrin Islam and Shariful Islam, chief executive officer and managing director respectively at ringID.

The Bangladeshi couple reside in Montreal, Canada.

The announced goal of the duo, once detained in Bangladesh over running an illegal international call business without paying revenue to the government, is "to create jobs for unemployed people".

Investors have already started airing their worries and law enforcers are alert to the prospect of the platform being used as a front for laundering money.

How it works

The platoform, ringID, calls itself a "community business". It grows membership by offering its current members Tk1,500 to Tk1,700 for bringing in new users.

They also give money to students for viewing and sharing adverts, selling its products and for ringID coin transactions.

Lured by the offers, existing members assemble their family members, friends and acquaintances on the ringID platform.

To start earning money by watching advertisements, one must first buy the membership.

For a Silver category membership, ringID charges Tk12,000 and gives an option to earn Tk250 per day by watching 50+ advertisements.

For a Gold membership, it takes Tk22,000 and gives an option to earn Tk500 each day by watching 100+ ads.

Through this system, a Silver member can earn Tk7,500 a month and a Gold member Tk15,000, excluding the internet cost, Mustafijur Rahman, a ringID agent in Sylhet, told The Business Standard on Sunday.

The transaction happens through mobile financing services, such as bKash, Nagad, Rocket and SureCash etc, and a mobile number is a major tool of the business.

For adding new members to the platform, the company gives Tk1,500 to Tk1,700 to the old members who work as referees.

The transaction also happens through ringID's own agents across the country.

Sources said the platform now has around more than 600 agents of three types - Silver, Gold and Diamond.

For Silver category agents, ringID charges Tk1 lakh, while the fee is Tk2 lakh and Tk5 lakh for Gold and Diamond agents respectively.

In addition, the company also has a digital coin transaction business in the ringID application.

The value of each coin is Tk86. Members can convert coins to Taka and can cash out through MFS.

The pandemic as an opportunity

ringID, a social networking platform designed and developed by Ring Inc. located in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, was incorporated in 2016.

Since then, it has been known as a platform that offers live broadcasting, voice and video calls, TV channels, news portals, instant messaging, stickers, media cloud, newsfeed, secret chat, multimedia sharing, and more.

But from last year, it started targeting unemployed college and university students who remained idle owing to the pandemic-led closure of educational institutions.

With attractive Facebook advertisements of short-cut and stay-at-home earnings on offer, ringID started to lure students in particular.

Through its community jobs, the platform started the money-making business across the country.

And so the worries begin

Mohammad Reajul Islam from Kurigram is now worried about the very existence of the company. In a Facebook post on 2 September, he sought help in knowing whether the company and its activities were legal or not.

As of now, some six lakh people, including college and university students, have invested their or their parents' savings in ringID, in hopes of earning quick money.

Most of them, however, are allegedly facing problems in making money a few weeks into their investment, as ringID has stopped them from watching advertisements and cashing out their earnings.

Md Asadul Shekh, a ringID member, said he has been facing problems in cashing out as agents are not giving him the money.

Investors now fear that ringID is going to be another financial scam soon like Donencer, a money-making platform which emerged a few years back. Its owners fled after having amassed huge amounts of investors' money.

Some members alleged that when their earnings reached their initial investment, they started to face problems in earning more and cashing out.

Bijoy Ahmed Taskin, an investor who poured Tk12,000 to be a Silver member posted a status on Facebook on 19 September, stating that he has been obstructed from cashing out for a few days.

The victims are now seeking the intervention of the law enforcement agencies and media outlets to look into the ringID's business model.

Economists and financial intelligence authorities say this is a form of fraud as it lures investors and pays profits to earlier investors with funds from more recent investors.

Dr Mirza Azizul Islam, economist and former advisor to a caretaker government, opined that sometimes investors in such companies become victims of fraudulence.

"I think law enforcement agencies should look into these companies' activities as a precaution to avoid the situation recently happening in the e-commerce sector," he said.

Law enforcement agencies suspect that money is being laundered through ringID as the platform is being operated from abroad and they have kept the platform under observation.

Meanwhile, ringID said there was no scope for money laundering as it is a local company registered with the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms (RJSC).

"Our community business through sharing and earning is neither a Ponzi scheme nor an MLM business. We are doing our business by following all local laws and rules," said Zulhaj Zubair, head of External Affairs at ringID BD Ltd, who is leading the business in the absence of the owners who are living abroad.

Though the network's top brasses are learnt to have been living in Montreal, Zulhaj Zubair, who is also an employee at Jamuna Television, said ringID's CEO and MD are not Canadian citizens.

When asked about ringID, Commander Khandakar Al Moin, director (law and Media) at Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) told TBS that RAB always observes fraudulence and cheating in the name of MLM business on online platforms.

"We will take action against ringID after finishing the necessary probe," he said.

Meanwhile, a Financial Crime Unit officer at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) told TBS that they suspect money laundering by ringID as the platform is being operated from abroad.

"We have kept the platform under observation. We will file a case against them after getting a strong and clear evidence," he said.

What the track record shows

On 28 December 2016, the CID arrested Ayrin Islam and her husband Shariful Islam and sent them to jail, following a case filed by the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission.

Apart from ringID, the couple also owns Cloud Tel Limited, an Interconnection Exchange (ICX) operator, and Vision Tel Limited, an International Gateway (IGW) operator. Both work with international and domestic voice calls.

Allegations were raised against them for making illegal international calls through the above companies and for not paying the yearly licence fees, profit share and late fees amounting to over Tk240 crore.

According to the BTRC guidelines, an IGW licensee is obliged to share 51.75% of their annual revenue and an ICX licensee is bound to share 50% of its revenue with the regulatory commission.

But, Ayrin Islam and Shariful did not deposit the money to the BTRC.

At that time, the New Nation and Independent newspaper reported that the authorities concerned had also seized the couple's Bangladeshi passports. But a few months later, both of them secured bail from the High Court.

After that Ayrin Islam, CEO of ringID, fled from the country using a Canadian passport.

Later, Shariful Isalm, managing director of ringID, also fled the country to reside in Canada.

At present, BTRC is owed Tk183 crore from the couple, said sources at the BTRC.

Of the amount, Tk150 crore is owed by Vision Tel Ltd and the rest by Cloud Tel. But the telecom regulator cancelled Vision Tel Limited's licence on 6 July 2015.

Confirming the overdue amount, Engr Md Mesbahuzzaman, director general (Finance, Accounts & Revenue Division) at the BTRC, said, "As per the BTRC Act, we are taking all the necessary actions to recover the dues."