Rice import from India resumes at Hili port after 11 months 

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 05:20 pm

Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The import of rice from India has resumed through the Hili land port of Dinajpur after 11 months.

The inflow resumed Saturday (23 July) after the government reduced the import duty on rice and allowed the import of rice by private companies. 

Two trucks carrying 74 tonmes of rice from India entered Bangladesh around 12:30pm. AK Trading of Naogaon district imported the rice, said Hili land port public relations officer Sohrab Hossain. 

"Rice import stopped last year after the government imposed a 62.5% import duty on 31 August. But recently, to control the price of rice in the domestic market, the duty on Indian rice imports has been reduced to 25%," he told The Business Standard. 

Rice import resumption will increase government revenue, and increase the income of port authorities and port workers, he added. 

