Revised ADP: Finance ministry asks different ministries to send info

Finance Ministry has asked all ministries, divisions and departments to send information regarding project assistance allocation requirements of foreign aided ongoing and sanctioned new projects with a view to formulating Revised Annual Development Programme (RADP) for fiscal year 2024-2025.

It also asked ministries to send information about upcoming ADP projection for fiscal year 2025-2026, 2026-2027.

The ministry, in a letter, said it has taken up the move for the Revised Annual Development Programme (RADP) for the financial year 2024-2015 and the ADP projection for the financial year 2025-2026, 2026-27.

It mentioned that the project assistance allocation will be determined in RADP for FY 2024-2025 based on expenditure or implementation progress of all concerned ministries, departments or recent foreign aided projects from July-October 2024.

For this purpose, the Finance Ministry requested the relevant ministries to send the hard copy of the allocation demand of all foreign aided projects (ongoing and approved new projects) on an urgent basis.

It requested ministries that the information be submitted in accordance with allocation demands, ensuring alignment with the remaining available funds, financial implementation progress, and accrued expenditures, among other relevant factors.

It said that no new project allocation shall be incorporated without administrative approval.

The Finance Ministry also asked ministries to put special caution and rationale to be adopted while sending the projections for the financial years 2025-2026 and 2026-2027.

In case of extension of any project period or increase in project cost, copy of the concerned GO should be sent, the Finance Ministry said.

The ousted Awami League government had approved the Annual Development Programme (ADP) for the fiscal year of 2024-2025 with an outlay of Tk265,000 crore.

The transport and communication sector got the highest allocation of Tk70, 687.75 crore (26. 67%) in the ADP.

Besides, it approved some Tk13,288.91-crore ADP of the autonomous bodies or corporations.

