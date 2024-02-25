Revised ADP: Block allocation for special needs increased by 283%

In the proposed revised ADP (RADP) for the current fiscal year, block allocation for special needs has been increased to a record high of 283%, compared to the current fiscal year's Annual Development Programme (ADP).

This is an increase of 377.35% compared to the revised ADP of the previous fiscal year.

The revised ADP for the current fiscal year was initially approved in an extended meeting of the Planning Commission today (25 February), chaired by Planning Minister Major General Abdus Salam.

The planning minister virtually participated in the meeting held at the NEC Conference Hall in the capital's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar.

According to Planning Commission sources, the revised ADP has proposed development assistance of Tk17,984.06 crore for special needs. Of this, Tk13,579.89 crore has been proposed from public funds and Tk4,404.17 crore from foreign loans.

According to the report presented in the extended meeting, the revised ADP for the current fiscal year is Tk2,45,000 crore.

Of this, the proposed allocation from government funds is Tk1,61,500 crore and foreign assistance Tk83,500 crore.

Explaining the reason for the massive increase in block allocation, a senior official of the Planning Commission said, "In each fiscal year, the demand from government funds is usually more than the demand from foreign aid. But this time due to the economic situation, the dollar crisis, the overall high cost of construction and the slow pace of project implementation, the ministries and departments have reduced the demand for government funds."

"In total, the ministries and departments have given a demand of about TK25,000 crore in the current fiscal year. And for this reason, the revised ADP has proposed to increase the block allocation for development assistance," he said.

Officials of the Planning Commission said the final approval of the revised ADP is likely to take place at the meeting of the National Economic Council (NEC) chaired by the prime minister on 5 March.