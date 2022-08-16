Repayment surpasses govt’s July bank borrowing

Economy

TBS Report
16 August, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 09:52 pm

Related News

Repayment surpasses govt’s July bank borrowing

TBS Report
16 August, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 16 August, 2022, 09:52 pm
Repayment surpasses govt’s July bank borrowing

The government's total loan from the banking sector declined by Tk1,704 crore in July compared to what it was at the end of FY22, which means July repayment surpassed the government's monthly bank borrowing.

Central bank officials said as the new fiscal year just began and the development projects are yet to gain momentum, the government's borrowing from the banking sector is still low. Once the development works gain pace, the spending, as well as bank borrowing, will rise.

The government had borrowed Tk530.96 crore from banks in July, while it paid back Tk2,235.77 crore.

The government borrows from the banking sector to meet the budget deficit. Most of the loan is spent for the annual development programme.

At the end of FY22, the government's borrowing from the banking sector stood at Tk270,185 crore. The figure dropped to Tk268,480 crore after the first month of the current fiscal year.

The government has set a Tk1.06 lakh crore bank borrowing target for the current fiscal year. In FY21 and FY22, the government borrowed Tk26,078 crore and Tk72,750 crore respectively from the banking sector.

Compared to FY21, the borrowing increased by Tk46,672 crore in FY22, partly due to poor revenue collection and low investment in savings tools.

According to the central bank report, the government borrowed Tk9.25 crore from the non-banking sector through treasury bill bonds at the end of July.

Meanwhile, government borrowing through savings tools sales decreased by around Tk19,915 crore in the recently concluded FY22, which was 62.23% of the annual target of Tk32,000 crore.

In FY22, the government had borrowed around Tk1.08 lakh through the sale of certificates in national savings schemes. During the period, Tk88,155 crore was repaid for loans and profits.

In FY23, the central bank is prioritising two things to blunt inflation by controlling money flow to the market, as the private sector credit flow has been reduced to 14.1% from 14.8% and repurchase agreement rate has been raised to 5.50%.

 

Top News / Banking

loan / Banking sector

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Which Nintendo Switch should you switch to?

2h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Welcome to the age of glass facades

10h | Habitat
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Why artificial oyster reefs are the answer to our coastal embankments problems

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Anwar Group: From comb maker to owner of 20 companies

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

B-Latin Club brings rhythm to busy life of Dhaka

B-Latin Club brings rhythm to busy life of Dhaka

1h | Videos
Whose negligence caused loss of life in under construction projects?

Whose negligence caused loss of life in under construction projects?

2h | Videos
Shakib Al Hasan wins despite 'losing'

Shakib Al Hasan wins despite 'losing'

2h | Videos
Is there a possibility to reduce the cost of living?

Is there a possibility to reduce the cost of living?

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 
Banking

Dollar crisis: BB orders removal of 6 banks’ treasury chiefs 

2
From left Afzal Karim, Murshedul Kabir and Mohammad Jahangir
Banking

Sonali, Agrani and Rupali banks get new MDs

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

5 crushed to death as BRT girder falls on car in Uttara

4
Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market
Economy

Dollar price drops by Tk8 in kerb market

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Air passengers should plan extra commute time to airport: DMP

6
Photo: Collected
Transport

Will Tokyo’s traffic model solve Dhaka’s gridlocks?