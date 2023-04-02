Remittance rises to $2 billion in March after six months

Economy

TBS Report
02 April, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 06:03 pm

Related News

Remittance rises to $2 billion in March after six months

TBS Report
02 April, 2023, 05:30 pm
Last modified: 02 April, 2023, 06:03 pm
Remittance rises to $2 billion in March after six months

Remittance earnings increased to $2 billion in March after six months, thanks to banks offering a higher rate for dollar to remitters than the rate set by the Bangladesh Foreign Exchange Dealers Association (BAFEDA).

Bangladesh Bank data shows remittance inflow through the banking channel rose by 29.29% in March from $1.5 billion in the previous month.

The remittance inflow increased through the banking channel as bankers offered a maximum Tk117 per dollar when BAFEDA set the rate at Tk107, according to industry insiders.

Remittance inflow has been recorded below $2 billion since September last year after the Bangladesh Bank reduced the remittance rate to Tk107 from Tk108.

Top News

remittance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Walking through a painting

Walking through a painting

5h | In Focus
Decades of regurgitated information in an endless cycle of back-breaking national exams have done little for young people to prepare for their life. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Time to introduce a summer jobs programme in Bangladesh?

5h | Panorama
For glowing skin, a proper beauty regimen using authentic beauty products is imperative. Photo: Shajgoj

Effective skincare hacks for summer glow

8h | Mode
Mokhlesur Rahman grows coffee, sells seedlings to other farmers, and serves coffee at his own coffee shop. Photos: Collected/ Noor-A-Alam

Rangpur Coffee Community: One man's attempt to brew a coffee ecosystem

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rajkumar Rao brought back memories of Corona

Rajkumar Rao brought back memories of Corona

2h | TBS Entertainment
Beef can be bought for 1 taka per kg in Munshiganj

Beef can be bought for 1 taka per kg in Munshiganj

3h | TBS Stories
Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

Why America has so many school shootings comparing to others?

6h | TBS World
Why Sustainable fashion matter?

Why Sustainable fashion matter?

6h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Representational image
Bangladesh

Airport Road traffic to be restricted on Fridays from 31 March

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

5
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Strong nor'wester likely on 30 March-1 April, casualties feared

6
Photo: Texas A&amp;M
Science

Massive asteroid expected to pass by Earth this weekend