Remittance inflow sees 25% growth in March ahead of Ramadan

Economy

TBS Report
03 April, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 06:15 pm

Related News

Remittance inflow sees 25% growth in March ahead of Ramadan

TBS Report
03 April, 2022, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2022, 06:15 pm
Remittance inflow sees 25% growth in March ahead of Ramadan

Remittances inflow increased by 25% in March as the country has braced the holy month of Ramadan. 

Expatriate Bangladeshis sent $1.86 billion to the country last month, which is the highest in eight months, a report from Bangladesh Bank published Sunday (3 April) contained the information.

In February, the remittance inflow was the lowest in 21 months. The country received $1.49 billion in remittances that month. 

However, the foreign currency inflow dropped by 2.66% year on year in March.

Industry insiders said remittance inflow has increased due to Ramadan.

Also, various government incentives have contributed to the increase while more workers are going abroad every day.

The flow will increase in the near future, they expect.

Remittances sent by expatriates have been declining since June last year as the Covid effect continues to wane. 

After a six-month decline, remittances began to rise in December, although that trend continued in January. 

By February, it had fallen sharply to a 21-month low since $1.09 billion remittance was recorded in May 2020.

 

Top News

remittance

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Dr Saleh Uddin Ahmed. Illustration: TBS

‘There is no need for businessmen to own or run the banks’

6h | Panorama
Curved facades were introduced in every corner of the branch to intensify the feminine aura. Photo: Courtesy

Persona Redefined: A 25th anniversary gift to its customers

9h | Mode
Abdus Sattar, one of the two founders of Baly Keds enterprise, sitting at his office in the Baly Complex in Uttara. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

The rise and fall of Baly Keds

9h | Panorama
The collection of Uran keeps the rich traditions of Bangalee clothing heritage alive. Photos: Courtesy

Studio Uran: Ethical, environmental and eclectic fashion

8h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Tesla phone model Pi

Tesla phone model Pi

42m | Videos
Pakistan parliament dissolved

Pakistan parliament dissolved

1h | Videos
Commercial aquarium fish farming in Bangladesh

Commercial aquarium fish farming in Bangladesh

1h | Videos
Festival of Bangladeshi arts and crafts at Gulshan

Festival of Bangladeshi arts and crafts at Gulshan

1h | Videos

Most Read

1
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

2
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

3
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online

4
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release

5
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

6
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers