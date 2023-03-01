Remittance drops 20% in February

TBS Report
01 March, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 01 March, 2023, 07:19 pm

However, remittance in February this year is about 4.46% higher than the same time last year

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The inflow of remittance from expatriate Bangladeshis dropped by around 20.29% in February to $1.56 billion compared to January earnings due to lower exchange rate.

The country received $1.96 billion in remittances in January, according to central bank data published Wednesday (1 March).

A significant number of expatriates opt for Hundi as the exchange rate is lower in the banking channel as compared to the open market. At the same time, this month has three fewer days than January which is also a reason for lower remittance. 

Bankers said that the flow is expected to increase in March as expatriates send huge remittances to meet household expenses before Ramadan.

The total remittance inflow in the current financial year (July-February) stands at $14.01 billion.

It was $13.43 billion during the same period of last financial year.
 

