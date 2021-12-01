Remittance dips to 18-month low in November

Economy

TBS Report 
01 December, 2021, 07:05 pm
Remittance dips to 18-month low in November

The remittance inflow dipped 25.25% year-on-year in November to $1.5 billion, which is also the lowest in 1.5 years (18 months), according to data released by the Bangladesh Bank on Wednesday.

In the previous year, expatriates had sent $2.07 billion in the month of November. 

From July to November of the current 2021-22 fiscal year, the total remittance inflow was $8.40 billion, down by 21% compared to the same period last fiscal year.

In FY 2020-21, the July inflow of $2.6 billion was an increase of 62.5% compared to the remittance sent a year ago. 

The country's remittance earnings reached an all-time high of $24.78 billion in the last fiscal year despite the Covid-19 pandemic.

