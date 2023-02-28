REHAB for unconditional black money investment at 10% tax for up to 10 years

The Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) has proposed to allow black money investment opportunities in the housing sector at a 10% tax with no questions asked.

The association demanded this facility for the next five to ten years during the pre-budget discussion held at the Revenue building in Agargaon of the capital on Tuesday.

The government has been giving black money investment opportunities for a long time now.

Previously, in the financial year 2021-22, the government allowed unconditional investment of black money in any sector including housing for only a 10% tax. Not only that, a legal provision was added that neither the tax department nor any other department can raise questions about the source of that money. As a result, a record amount of black money was turned white in that financial year.

Later, in the face of heavy criticism from different quarters, the government revoked the facility the next year.

Regarding the demand, National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem noted that providing such facilities will only encourage injecting more black money into the economy.

He said, "It is not viable to make this same demand every year. You should continue this facility for five years straight so that black money can continue to enter the economy and people get to buy houses here."

Shohel Rana, vice president of REHAB, said that a lot of money these days is being laundered abroad from the country due to the opportunity to buy second homes in different countries. Moreover, no questions are raised when buying property there.

"If this opportunity [to invest black money] is provided in the country, these investors will come under the future tax rate. If this benefit is given, national wealth and growth will pick up the pace," he said.

REHAB also proposed reducing the existing registration fee in the housing sector from the existing 12.5% to 7%, fixing the tax rate at 3.5% to strengthen the secondary market in this sector, reducing VAT by one-third, and cutting the source tax of the land owner from 15% to 4% among others.

Bangladesh Reconditioned Vehicle Importers and Dealers Association (BARVIDA) discussed increasing the depreciation rate in the case of import of reconditioned vehicles, bringing specific taxation provisions, reducing the duty on SUVs or Jeeps, withdrawing the supplementary duty (SD) on electric vehicles, withdrawing the existing 20 SD on microbuses used for public transport and withdrawing import duty on public transport.

In the discussion, representatives of five organisations including Bangladesh Tanners Association, Bangladesh Ceramic Manufacturers and Exporters Association presented their proposals.