REHAB fair sees increasing visitors, sales

Real estate companies are witnessing a promising sale as the number of visitors is increasing gradually at the five-day fair of the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB).

As Saturday was a public holiday, the third day of the fair, there was a large crowd of visitors from the morning.

The sales staff at the outlets of different companies were seen passing a busy time at the fair that began on 23 December at the Bangabandhu International Convention Centre at Agargaon of the capital.

According to the staff, although the number of visitors was thin on the first day and till noon of the second day of the fair, the gathering started increasing from Friday afternoon.

Some housing companies have said that they are receiving good responses from buyers.

An official of the Purbachal American City, a concern of US-Bangla Assets, spoke of the widespread demand for their plots at the fair.

"Our plots are getting very good response in the fair. We are taking more than one person to visit the site every day," MI Moeen, senior manager (sales) at the Purbachal American City.

"On the occasion of the fair, we set a target of selling 500 ready plots. So far, 15 have been sold."

He said the number of visitors has been increasing since this morning and hopefully, it will increase further in the afternoon.

"And hopefully we can sell all our plots if it continues," added MI Moeen.

Giving details about their plots, he said, "The size of our plots starts from at least three katha and the price per katha is Tk25 lakh."

He said most buyers show interest in three- to five-katha plots.

Md Sahadot Hasan, sales executive of Ratul Property, said, "About 200 visitors have visited our stall since yesterday (Friday) afternoon and 175 of them have expressed interest in visiting our sites. We expect to complete 15 deals from there."

Many housing companies are offering special discounts on plots and flats to attract buyers at the fair which will continue till 27 December.

Meanwhile, buyers are looking for flats of their choice within their capacity. However, most buyers are searching for flats of 1,200-1,800 square feet.

"I am looking for a flat of 1,500 square feet in Dhanmondi but I do not find one within my budget," Shahidul Islam, a lawyer by profession, said at the fair.

About 150 housing companies have taken part in the fair which has a total of 220 stalls.

Besides, there are 15 stalls of construction materials and 30 banks and financial institutions at this fair.

The fair remains open from 10 am to 9 pm daily.