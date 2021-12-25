REHAB fair sees increasing visitors, sales

Economy

TBS Report
25 December, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 09:53 pm

Related News

REHAB fair sees increasing visitors, sales

Some housing companies have said that they are receiving good responses from buyers.

TBS Report
25 December, 2021, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 25 December, 2021, 09:53 pm
Model displayed at fair. Photo: TBS
Model displayed at fair. Photo: TBS

Real estate companies are witnessing a promising sale as the number of visitors is increasing gradually at the five-day fair of the Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB).

As Saturday was a public holiday, the third day of the fair, there was a large crowd of visitors from the morning.

The sales staff at the outlets of different companies were seen passing a busy time at the fair that began on 23 December at the Bangabandhu International Convention Centre at Agargaon of the capital.

According to the staff, although the number of visitors was thin on the first day and till noon of the second day of the fair, the gathering started increasing from Friday afternoon.

Some housing companies have said that they are receiving good responses from buyers.

An official of the Purbachal American City, a concern of US-Bangla Assets, spoke of the widespread demand for their plots at the fair.

"Our plots are getting very good response in the fair. We are taking more than one person to visit the site every day," MI Moeen, senior manager (sales) at the Purbachal American City.  

"On the occasion of the fair, we set a target of selling 500 ready plots. So far, 15 have been sold."

He said the number of visitors has been increasing since this morning and hopefully, it will increase further in the afternoon.

"And hopefully we can sell all our plots if it continues," added MI Moeen.

Giving details about their plots, he said, "The size of our plots starts from at least three katha and the price per katha is Tk25 lakh."

He said most buyers show interest in three- to five-katha plots.

Md Sahadot Hasan, sales executive of Ratul Property, said, "About 200 visitors have visited our stall since yesterday (Friday) afternoon and 175 of them have expressed interest in visiting our sites. We expect to complete 15 deals from there."

Many housing companies are offering special discounts on plots and flats to attract buyers at the fair which will continue till 27 December.

Meanwhile, buyers are looking for flats of their choice within their capacity. However, most buyers are searching for flats of 1,200-1,800 square feet.

"I am looking for a flat of 1,500 square feet in Dhanmondi but I do not find one within my budget," Shahidul Islam, a lawyer by profession, said at the fair.

About 150 housing companies have taken part in the fair which has a total of 220 stalls.

Besides, there are 15 stalls of construction materials and 30 banks and financial institutions at this fair.

The fair remains open from 10 am to 9 pm daily.

Top News / Corporates

Real Estate and Housing Association of Bangladesh (REHAB) / Rehab fair

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Bar-headed Geese in shallow water. Photo: Courtesy

Bar-headed goose: Lease of geese-grazing land in Bangladesh and geese-egg omelette in Tibet!

10h | Panorama
2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

2021 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross

12h | Wheels
There is more energy this Christmas and the church is preparing to host around 2,000 people. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

The Father and a church: Life behind Holy Rosary Church gates

12h | Panorama
Photo : Ami Vitale

100 photographers come together to support conservation

1d | In Focus

More Videos from TBS

James Webb Telescope ready to make history

James Webb Telescope ready to make history

1h | Videos
Relatives of launch fire victims still waiting for loved ones!

Relatives of launch fire victims still waiting for loved ones!

3h | Videos
Christmas Bangladesh

Christmas Bangladesh

6h | Videos
Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

Story of Nakshi Kantha seller Sumon

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo/Courtesy
Bangladesh

Malaysia labour market reopens for Bangladeshis

3
Enraged monkeys have killed 250 dogs in an Indian district by dragging them to the top of buildings and trees and dropping them
South Asia

Rise of the Apes!

4
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

5
Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US
RMG

Bangladesh outdoes China, Vietnam in apparel export growth in US

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one