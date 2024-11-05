Reforms will not take 5-10 years, but cannot be done in just a few months: Adviser Salehuddin

Finance and Commerce Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed today said all reforms cannot be completed just within months but that does not mean the tasks will take five to 10 years.

He made the remark while speaking as the chief guest at the "ERF Best Reporting Award 2023" ceremony organised by the Economic Reporters Forum (ERF) at the Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka.

"It's not like we can complete all reforms within just three and a half months. There are numerous challenges, and we said we will tackle them. However, this does not mean we can accomplish everything in 5-6 months, nor does it imply that it will take 5-10 years," said the adviser.

Addressing the award ceremony, Salehuddin said, "Many emphasise that news should be objective, and it indeed relies on information. News alerts policymakers, and we are already noticing this within the interim government's three-month term."

He added, "It would be beneficial if, along with pointing out issues, the media also suggests possible solutions."

He emphasised that the reforms that are being implemented need to be sustainable.

"We are engaging with everyone to ensure that the reforms we are implementing aren't undone by the next government," Salehuddin Ahmed said.

"We are lagging behind in many areas. We aim to increase the use of technology and move towards automation," he added.

Speaking as a special guest, Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur said, "In our country, there are two types of newspapers. One class of newspapers is improving in quality, while another is run with various vested interests. Competition in maintaining the quality of news is always beneficial."

The event also featured speeches from Nagad's Board Chairman KAS Murshid, its administrator and Bangladesh Bank Director Badiuzzaman Didar, ERF General Secretary Abul Kashem, and ERF President Refayet Ullah Mirdha.