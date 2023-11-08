Reduced tax benefits for jute product makers extended by 3 years

Economy

TBS Report
08 November, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 10:40 pm

Related News

Reduced tax benefits for jute product makers extended by 3 years

The jute goods producers will enjoy the reduced tax rate of 10% until 2025-26 Fiscal Year

TBS Report
08 November, 2023, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 10:40 pm
Jute yarn rolls are staked inside a Bangladesh Jute Mills in Narsingdi. It is one of the 25 state-run jute factories shut down by the government in July 2020 because of heavy losses and excessive production costs. Photo: TBS
Jute yarn rolls are staked inside a Bangladesh Jute Mills in Narsingdi. It is one of the 25 state-run jute factories shut down by the government in July 2020 because of heavy losses and excessive production costs. Photo: TBS

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has extended reduced tax benefits for jute product manufacturing companies for another three years.

The NBR's Income Tax Wing issued a Statutory Regulatory Order (SRO) in this regard on Tuesday (7 November).

According to the NBR order, the jute goods producers will enjoy the reduced tax rate of 10% until 2025-26 Fiscal Year.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The reduced tax benefit for the jute goods producing companies expired on 30 June. The companies then wrote to the NBR to continue this benefit. 

The entrepreneurs in this sector believe that the government's initiative will provide some relief to the jute industry. 

"We submitted a letter on behalf of our association, emphasising the present challenges facing the jute sector and requesting an extension of this facility until 2030. The three-year extension is a positive step for us," Abdul Barik Khan, secretary of the Bangladesh Jute Mills Association (BJMA), told The Business Standard.

According to industry insiders, there are currently 300 jute mills in the country, but only around 120 of them are currently operational. Apart from the mills, individuals involved in the production of jute products will also be eligible for these benefits.

Bangladesh / Top News

jute products / tax benefit / NBR / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

After submitting 15-20 applications to Tesla Inc., one of the world&#039;s largest companies, Rafia Rahman Rafa has finally been hired as a Global Supply Analyst. Photo: Courtesy

Rafa's journey from BUET to Tesla

8h | Pursuit
Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

Filter your idea through a marketing funnel first

8h | Pursuit
Through Jahid&#039;s videos, one can watch the everyday life of sea-going fishes as well as many other tiny details of the fishing business. Photo: Courtesy

Mr Fisher: Taking viewers on a real time ride on a fishing vessel

12h | Panorama
As the fisherfolk battle the sea’s unpredictability, they find themselves entangled in a different kind of unpredictable struggle on land. Photo: Mehedi Hasan Marof

Endless cycle of poverty and struggle along the shore

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

Work permits of 90,000 Palestinians revoked in Israel

2h | TBS World
Global rice markets are in crisis

Global rice markets are in crisis

7h | TBS World
The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

The mountain is being cut down by pouring water

8h | TBS Stories
Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

Sources to find investors for start-ups – Part 2

11h | TBS Career