Reduce advance income tax to 3%: FBCCI

Economy

TBS Report
13 April, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 07:34 pm

Related News

Reduce advance income tax to 3%: FBCCI

TBS Report
13 April, 2023, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 13 April, 2023, 07:34 pm
Photo: Unsplash
Photo: Unsplash

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) has urged the National Board of Revenue to reduce Advance Income Tax (AIT) at the import stage to 3% from 5% to reduce the cost of business. 

The FBCCI made the demand at the 43rd budget consultative meeting with the National Board of Revenue (NBR) on Thursday.

Both the finance minister and NBR chairman were present at the meeting.

The AIT is a type of tax levied on goods imported for commercial purposes. This tax is not levied on the import of consumer goods.

The AIT system was introduced in 2006 to bring unregistered importers under the tax net.

It was 3% till June 2010, before being raised to 5%.

In March last year, businesses demanded a complete withdrawal of AIT, saying it was neither refunded nor adjusted in any cases.

They said they currently paid 0.5%-10% in AIT on raw material imports. 

Many were supposed to get refunds in the case of no profits, but that did, manufacturers claimed.

Top News

FBCCI / AIT / tax / NBR

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: eBird

Vulture poisoning exposes flaws in our conservation efforts

10h | Earth
Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023)

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury (1941-2023) : One life, dedicated for the good of many

10h | Panorama
Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

Broken backbone: The lives of school teachers in Bangladesh

12h | Panorama
The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

The pro-tips: How to fast and stay fit

1d | Health

More Videos from TBS

Traders have started to sit in Bangabazar

Traders have started to sit in Bangabazar

3h | TBS Stories
Country jewelry to celebrate Bengali festivals

Country jewelry to celebrate Bengali festivals

3h | TBS Stories
US docu leak set back for Ukraine

US docu leak set back for Ukraine

1h | TBS World
All respect to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar

All respect to Dr Zafrullah at Shaheed Minar

5h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

3
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

4
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

5
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

6
File photo
Bangladesh

HC grants bail to Rana Plaza owner