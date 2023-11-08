Record number of cars unloaded from Mongla Port during current FY

Economy

BSS
08 November, 2023, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2023, 07:04 pm

Represenatational image. Picture: Collected
Represenatational image. Picture: Collected

A record number of 6,756 imported cars have so far been unloaded from nine ships through the Mongla Port during the current fiscal year, an official of the port told BSS today.

On Tuesday (7 November), a Japanese ship 'M V Malaysia Star docked at the Mongla port and unloaded 1,266 imported cars.

"It took only 16 hours to unload the last consignment of 1,266 cars as the government has implemented some mega projects for importing vehicles through the Mongla Port," said the official.

Earlier, on 15 September, a total of 795 imported cars were unloaded through the port.

After the inauguration of the Padma Bridge, businessmen are showing their keen interest in using Mongla Port as the distance between Dhaka to Mongla now stands only 170 kilometres while Dhaka to Chittagong stands at 260 kilometres, Md Makruzzaman, deputy secretary of the port told the BSS.

A total of 13,574 cars were imported through Mongla Port in 2022-23 FY, he said, adding that 6,756 cars were unloaded from July till 7 November.

"It takes only three to four hours to reach Dhaka from the Mongla Port while it took 14 hours before the the inauguration of the Padma Bridge," he added.

He, however, said, that after the modernisation of the Mongla Port and the opening of the Padma Bridge, around 80% of the vehicles have been imported through the Mongla Port.

Now, Mongla Port provides more facilities than any other ports of the country for unloading imported cars within a short time. Side by side with that it takes short time to reach Dhaka from the Port, he added.

Mongla port / Cars Import / Bangladesh

