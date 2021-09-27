RD Food enters fruit, carbonated drink markets

Economy

TBS Report
27 September, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2021, 11:31 pm

Related News

RD Food enters fruit, carbonated drink markets

TBS Report
27 September, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 27 September, 2021, 11:31 pm
RD Food enters fruit, carbonated drink markets

Rangpur Dairy & Food Products Limited (RD Food) has entered the fruit drinks market under the "Aora" brand and will also launch a carbonated beverage, "Fighter", as part of its business diversification.

The company has been producing and selling ultra-high-temperature (UHT) processed milk and flavoured milk under the RD brand.

At present, it will produce the fruit drink by outsourcing production. To meet market demand, the company has already opened a Tk7 crore letter of credit to buy machineries for increasing its juice production. 

The company will install the machines at its existing factory premises located in Rangpur.

Speaking at the launching programme yesterday, MA Kabir, managing director of RD Food, said, "We are the first company which purified milk by using UHT technology. People know us as a quality milk producer. By using this image, we have now entered the fruit drink and carbonated beverage market."

He further added that the fruit drink and the flavoured milk will be sold under two different brands as part of the company's marketing strategy.

"Because we already have distributors in different districts, by launching a new brand, we can make more distribution contracts with different businessmen," he said.

At the beginning of this year, the company received $1.10 million worth of export orders of flavoured milk and mango juice from several countries.

Most of the orders have come from Burkina Faso, UAE, Ghana, Mali, Republic of Moldova and Yemen. 

RD Food already exports to India, Bhutan and in some African countries under its own brand name.

The company got listed at the stock exchange in 2011 and is being traded under the "B" category.

The "B" category means that the company failed to declare a minimum dividend of 10%, which is required to reach the "A" category.

RD Food's share prices jumped by 376% to Tk56.60 in the last year despite pandemic shock.

In this regard, Kabir said that they had disclosed price sensitive information as per securities law, but this may have been leaked before being published, thus manipulating the share price. 

At the end of the 27 September trading session, its share price closed at Tk54.70 at the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

Due to pandemic induced slowdowns for businesses in the last 2019-2020 fiscal, RD Food's profit dropped by 44%, although its revenue was similar to that of the previous year.

In FY20, the company's revenue was Tk61.09 crore, and its after-tax net profit stood at Tk2.21 crore, which were Tk60.75 crore and Tk3.17 crore, respectively, in the previous year.

As profit decreased, shareholders received a 4% dividend -- 2% cash and 2% stock -- for the last fiscal year, during which the company paid a 5% stock dividend.

In its annual report, the company put down its profit fall to a gradual increase in the cost of raw milk, which increased by 20-25% over the year. This resulted in a fall in profits, despite positive growth in revenue. 

Even though the pandemic is going on, RD Food's revenue increased in the July-March period of FY21. In this period, the company's total revenue stood at Tk50 crore, up from Tk46 crore compared to the same time in the last fiscal year.

The company made a profit of Tk3.85 crore and its earnings per share stood at Tk0.52 during this time.

Infograph / Top News

RD Food

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Demand for blended-fabric made garments rising

Demand for blended-fabric made garments rising

4h | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: Bangladesh at UNGA

TBS Current Affairs: Bangladesh at UNGA

4h | Videos
Yoga: Refreshing mind and body

Yoga: Refreshing mind and body

4h | Videos
Rural people's knowledge about Covid and vaccines

Rural people's knowledge about Covid and vaccines

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

Private universities to reopen campuses from fall semester

2
After 35 years, Aziz market, through several transitions, morphed into a shopping complex. Photo Noor-A-Alam 
Panorama

The death of a cultural hub: Aziz Super Market at 35 

3
Union bank official speaking in a press conference. Photo/TBS
Banking

Tk19cr given to a VIP customer after banking hours: Union Bank

4
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

5
How RingID Runs
Economy

ringID: Another Ponzi business thrives

6
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec