Rajshahi BSCIC gets 6 more months to complete Industrial City project

The project of BSCIC Industrial City-2 in Rajshahi has got a six-month extension as the authorities could not complete the work by June this year as originally scheduled.

Now, the project has to be completed by December 2021.

On 4 July last year, the land development work of the Rajshahi BSCIC Industrial City-2 project started on 50 acres of land acquired in Kechuatail area of Pabaupazila. There will be 246 plots in the industrial city. Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM KhairuzzamanLiton inaugurated the land development work.

According to BSCIC sources, the estimated cost of the Rajshahi BSCIC Industrial City-2 project is Tk172 crore. Of this, land development expenditure is Tk105 crore. The remaining Tk67 crore will be spent on the construction of all industrial infrastructures.

A press release issued by the BSCIC headquarters in Motijheel, Dhaka on 14 August said that about 80% of the project has already been completed.

However, a field visit to the project area revealed that the construction of the boundary wall has not been completed yet. The landfilling work is still going on.

Drains and culverts are still incomplete. Besides, the authorities have not started the work of setting up the BSCIC branch office and gas, water and electricity connections.

Project Director Engineer Haider Ali told The Business Standard, "The project was supposed to be completed in June this year. Later it was extended till December. The construction of drains and culverts is 40% completed."

"Besides, work on gas, water and electricity connections is also going on. Officials of Nesco, Wasa and the state-owned gas company have already visited the project area," he said.

He added, "After the construction of the plots, we will call for allotment applications. It may take another two to three months."

The completion of the project is expected to create employment opportunities for about 10,000 people, senior BSCIC officials said.