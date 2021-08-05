Railway earns record revenue after closing of land borders with India

The Covid-led closure of borders with India has helped Bangladesh Railway earn a record revenue of Tk176 crore in FY21 by carrying freight through the India-Bangladesh interchange points.

The earnings in the recent past fiscal year were Tk100 crore more than that in FY20.

Mihir Kanti Guaha, general Manager (west) at Bangladesh Railway, said, "As inter-country land borders have remained closed to rein in Covid-19 transmission, businesses of both the countries have been depending on railways to carry goods."

Asked whether the revenue will fall again when borders reopen, he said, "It seems unlikely as businessmen are now preferring trains for goods transportation because they are cost effective."

According to the Bangladesh Railway, it has handled 1,613 racks through the interchange points such as Rohanpur-Singhabad, Darshana-Gede, Benapole-Petrapole and Biraul-Radhikapur sections.

The racks transported to Bangladesh from India contained over 36.93 lakh tonnes of freight.

The railway carried 2.15 lakh tonnes of rice and 7.67 lakh tonnes of wheat through the interchange points.

Apart from rice and wheat, the railway also carried items like fuel, liquid medical oxygen, stone and gypsum, among others.

Bangladesh Railway incurred losses over the past decade. In the fiscal 2018-2019, the total operating revenue of the railway was nearly Tk1,407 crore, while the operating expenses was about Tk3,104 crore.