Quota protests: Goods transportation reduced by 20% at Ctg port

The transportation of goods to and from the Chattogram port was reduced by 20% today (16 July) amid nationwide roadblocks and protests demanding quota reform in government jobs.

"Due to traffic congestion on the Dhaka-Chattogram highway and the port city, vehicles carrying goods are being delayed in entering the port. In the same way, vehicles are getting stuck on the road while taking the goods from the port to the destinations," Chattogram C&F Agents Association's Port Affairs Secretary Liaquat Ali told The Business Standard.

"Usually, around 6,000 vehicles enter Chattogram Port to pick up goods. But this amount has come down to about 5,000 now," he said.

"The freight fare from Dhaka to Chattagram port is usually about Tk15,000 but it has increased to Tk20,000," he added.

Chattogram Prime Mover-Trailer Sramik Union General Secretary Md Abul Khair said, "Drivers and helpers of prime movers, trucks, and covered vans feel helpless and insecure while being stuck on the road with goods."