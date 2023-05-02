Quarterly reports on GDP from 2024: BBS tells IMF

Economy

TBS Report
02 May, 2023, 11:40 am
Last modified: 02 May, 2023, 11:47 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) has decided to prepare and release quarterly reports on the country's gross domestic product (GDP) from 2024.

The move comes following the conditions put forth by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for the $4.7 billion loan for Bangladesh.

Besides, the BBS has also finished compiling all necessary data related to the country's GDP spanning 50 years since independence.

IMF pushes for releasing quarterly report on GDP

BBS Director General (DG) Md Matiar Rahman revealed the information following a meeting with a delegation of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Dhaka on Tuesday (2 May) morning.

He said, "We are working as per the directives issued by the Finance Division who are realising guidelines set by the IMF."

"We have also informed the international lender about updating our consumer price index (CPI). Data related to 722 food and non-food items under total 12 categories have been taken instead of the current 412 items under eight categories. 

"The updated list has been in effect since April although initial plans were for the month of July," the BBS DG added.

Secretary of Statistics and Information Management Department Shahnaz Arefin among other senior officials of BBS were present at the meeting.

