Pvt sector to be engaged in port operations to ensure higher efficiency: Salman F Rahman

TBS Report
11 March, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 11 March, 2023, 05:06 pm

Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Photo: Mumit M/TBS

The government is considering giving the responsibility of sea-port management to private operators with an aim to ensure improved services, said the Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Advisor Salman F Rahman on Saturday (11 March).

"With Japan taking charge of Matarbari port management, this project promises to be a game-changer for the nation's economy. The year 2026 is set to be a landmark for Bangladesh's economy as the country's deep-sea port in Matarbari is slated to begin operations," said Salman F Rahman in response to a question from the moderator of the "Business Leader Panel: Bangladesh-The Big Picture" at the Bangladesh Business Summit-2023.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce & Industries (FBCCI) organised the summit and CNN journalist Richard Quest moderated it.

In addition to Salman F Rahman, various questions were answered by President of FBCCI Md Jasimuddin, Deputy Director General of the World Trade Organization Xiangchen Zhang, and CEO of CMA CGM Asia Pacific Limited Laurent OLMETA.

The private sector advisor further said that the government is working to increase the capacity of Chattogram, Mongla, and Payra ports to facilitate import and export activities smoothly and efficiently.

"Discussions are underway with Singapore and Saudi Arabia regarding this," he added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina inaugurated the summit. Salman F Rahman said that these ports will only be given to different countries for management and will not be given away to any private ownership.

