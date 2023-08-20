Pvt inland container depots handle exports worth $54b at Ctg port annually: Bicda

Private inland container depots (ICDs) at the Chattogram port are contributing to the country's economy by annually handling export cargoes worth $54 billions, 25% of total imports transported in containers and also a large volume of empty containers at the port.

This was revealed in a meeting between Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail, chairman of the Chattogram Port Authority, and a delegation of the Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (Bicda), led by its President Nurul Qayyum Khan, at the port city's Bandar Bhaban on Sunday.

The Bicda delegation consists of the association's Vice Presidents Khalilur Rahman and Imran Fahim Noor, Directors Yasser Rizvi, Be-nazir Chowdhury Nishan and Captain Kamrul Islam Mazumder and Director General Md Rubel Amin Sikder.

At the meeting, Bicda President Nurul Qayyum Khan expressed frustration, stating that the contribution of private ICDs remains unrecognised due to reluctance of government quarters, policymakers and stakeholder organisations concerned. He termed it "very unfortunate and disappointing".

Nurul Qayyum further said that the authorities of Dhaka's Kamalapur Inland Container Depot, in their tender, have asked for experience of executing 70% of any project as a government contractor, instead of ICD management as necessary experience.

Consequently, the private ICDs are unable to participate in the tender for managing the Kamalapur container depot despite experience of managing inland container depots for the last two decades.

The representatives from Bicda requested the port chairman to change the rule related to the experience of Kamalapur depot's tender, paving the way for private ICDs to participate in it.

At the meeting, the representatives from private ICDs also proposed handling the delivery of containers carrying imported goods at the Chattogram Port.

They further proposed gradually increasing the number of import items bound for private ICDs from existing 38.

Chattogram Port Authority Chairman Rear Admiral Mohammad Sohail said the vibrance of Chattogram port will increase in line with the performance, efficiency and capacity of private ICDs, which are extended part of the port.

"In the next five years, huge development activities are going to be done centring Chattogram port, which will put the country and the country's economy in a strong position, increasing the activity and participation of private ICDs"

The port authority chairman assured the Bicda delegation of checking into the issues raised by them and initiating appropriate measures to this end.

He also urged them to give more importance to the capacity and security of private container depots.

CPA Chairman Mohammad Sohail was accompanied by the port's Director (Traffic) Enamul Karim and Secretary Omar Faruk at the meeting.

Currently, the capacity of 19 private container depots at Chattogram port is around 76,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), which is expected to reach 88,000 TEUs, once two more new depots are operational in 2024.