Public Works Department tops list of Ctg Wasa bill defaulters

The Public Works Department topped the list of Chattogram Wasa's bill defaulters with more than Tk4.70 crores in arrears for its 50 water supply lines.

The health and family planning department comes second owing nearly Tk1.60 crores while Chattogram City Corporation comes third.

Among the private defaulters Abdul Hamid comes first owing Tk65 lakhs for 241 unpaid bills. The top ten private defaulters in total owe Tk1.60 crores to Chattogram Wasa.

Chattogram Wasa on Monday published a list of 10 government and 10 private water bill defaulters on its facebook page with a warning of conducting raids soon to collect the dues.

The dues are dated till 28 February.

Chattogram Wasa Chief Revenue Officer Rana Chowdhury told TBS that at present different government and private sector stakeholders owe Tk113 crores to the water management organisation. However, dues are being collected everyday, according to the revenue official. Government agencies are not getting their monthly allotment for water bills resulting in accumulation of dues, Rana said.

Wasa Managing Director Engineer AKM Fazlullah could not be reached when contacted by TBS over the phone.

