PTA among D-8 countries to be fully operational by October: Momen

The preferential trade agreement (PTA) among the D-8 nations is going to be fully operational by October which will create immense opportunity for intra-D-8 trade, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said.

"We have been working on cooperation in trade and investment over the decades. The PTA will increase the volume of trade among the D-8 countries," he said in a press briefing on Wednesday after the 20th D-8 council of ministers meeting at Dhaka.

The hybrid meeting was held in Dhaka where the ministers of the member states joined virtually.

Mentioning that intra-trade increased from $13 billion to $129 billion in the last 25 years, the minister said, "The trade volume should increase 10 times to $1.3 trillion since we are creating opportunities for youth, women and digital connectivity."

The next meeting of D-8 will be held on energy security in consideration of the current crisis, he added.

Momen also said that the D-8 membership for Azerbaijan has been discussed in the meeting and no country opposed it.

"But the procedure of adaptation of a new country will be discussed later," he added.

