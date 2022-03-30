Prolonged Russia-Ukraine war to affect country’s transportation, agro production cost: FM Momen

Economy

UNB
30 March, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 07:19 pm

Related News

Prolonged Russia-Ukraine war to affect country’s transportation, agro production cost: FM Momen

UNB
30 March, 2022, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 30 March, 2022, 07:19 pm
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo
Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen. Picture: File Photo

The price of fuel in the world market will increase further if the Russia-Ukraine war is prolonged, said Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen on Wednesday.

"And it'll affect the cost of transportation and agricultural production in Bangladesh," he said this in response to a question from ruling party's MP Shafiul Islam from Dhaka-10.

With Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair, the question-answer session was tabled at the parliament.

In the scripted answer, the foreign minister said the price of oil per barrel is now the highest in the last nine years.

Bangladesh currently imports 50 lakh tonnes of diesel, 13 lakh tonnes of unrefined oil, two lakh tonnes of furnace oil and 1,20,000 tonnes of octane every year.

Now the price at which Bangladesh is buying fuel and selling it in its own market, it has to calculate a loss of over $150 crore every day, said the minister.

Besides, although Bangladesh does not import much wheat from Russia and Ukraine, the supply will be affected due to the global market situation.

"If the war continues, there is a risk of an increase in cargo ships' fare and insurance fee."

Meanwhile, about transactions with Russia, he said organisations in Bangladesh which have agreements with Russia should be careful about paying their dues because of banning a number of banks in the Swift system related to global interbank transactions.

"If you pay through a bank under the ban, it may get stuck in the process. It may not be possible to recover the money."

The minister also warned that the construction of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant can be adversely affected by the war.

In 2018, Bangladesh had signed an agreement of loan of $138 crore with Russia for the construction of this power plant. The loan is issued through the US Federal Reserve Bank as Bangladesh wanted it in dollars instead of rubles.

Momen said the western sanctions on Russia's central bank may complicate the transaction. "Discussions are underway between Russia and Bangladesh on what can be an alternative approach to financing and repaying loans for ongoing projects."

Top News

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen / Russia-Ukraine war / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How corporate boycotts could backfire

How corporate boycotts could backfire

5h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

‘We have invested and planned to increase traffic congestion’

6h | Panorama
Ellis Miller’s goal has been to provide customised software solutions to companies all over the globe. Born and raised in Kansas, Miller found his way to Dhaka. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

CodeCrafters: An ‘American dream’ taking shape in Bangladesh’s IT industry

7h | Panorama
A maximalist decorated living room, was selected because of its monochromatic look

When personalities are reflected through home decoration

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh overtake Pakistan in ICC ODI rankings

Bangladesh overtake Pakistan in ICC ODI rankings

50m | Videos
Progress in peace talks in Turkey

Progress in peace talks in Turkey

55m | Videos
Syndicate behind high cost of recruiting workers to Malaysia

Syndicate behind high cost of recruiting workers to Malaysia

2h | Videos
‘Drive My Car’ could change Japanese cinema forever

‘Drive My Car’ could change Japanese cinema forever

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years
Economy

How local brands replaced foreign ones in 50 years

2
Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy
Economy

Iqbal Z Quadir: A man with a wild idea that transformed our economy

3
Representational image
Health

Bangladeshi scientists discover a new cause for diabetes

4
Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs
Pursuit

Top 5 professions for the future, according to Bangladeshi CEOs

5
Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi cargo ship sinks at Kolkata port

6
A prerequisite for faster rail service is that there has to be section 144 around the railway corridors. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Step-by-step guide to book train tickets online