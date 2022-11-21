Production of 27,000 shrimp farmers increase by 16.6% under Safeti Project

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 10:32 pm

The project’s implementation areas were 10 upazilas of Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira, Jashore, and Cox’s Bazar

TBS Report
21 November, 2022, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 21 November, 2022, 10:32 pm
Representational Image. Photo: Mumit M
Representational Image. Photo: Mumit M

Shrimp production of 27,000 shrimp growers has increased by 16.6% in six years under the Safe Aqua Farming for Economic and Trade Improvement (Safeti) Project, said the project officials.

Besides, their shrimp sales have improved by 47% and productivity by 125%. Shrimp farmers who had an average production of 295 kg per hectare in 2017, produce 664 kg at present.

The project's implementation areas were 10 upazilas of Khulna, Bagerhat, Satkhira, Jashore, and Cox's Bazar.

Funded by the US Department of Agriculture (USDA), this project started in 2016 through a local partnership with Winrock International and was implemented by the Bangladesh Shrimp and Fish Foundation, Community Development Centre, and Thengamara Mohila Sabuj Sangha. The project was completed this year.

Safeti Project Chief of Party SM Shaheen Anwar told The Business Standard that the annual average production of shrimp increased after following six steps of improved farming recommended by the project. The sales value per farmer was $918 at the beginning, which increased to $2,044 in 2021.

The safeti project contributed to the expansion of trade and export value by building the capacity of value chain actors and stakeholders in the shrimp sector. 

Victoria Becker, international programme specialist, Food for Progress, International Food Assistance Division, Foreign Agricultural Service, USDA, said that this contributes significantly to improving the life and livelihood of the farmers involved in shrimp and prawn farming in Bangladesh. 

Project officials said that the beneficiary farmers of the project used to cultivate shrimp in the traditional way. Emphasis is placed on implementing six points by training them which are keeping the water depth 3-5 feet in shrimp farming and keeping the bottom of the enclosure free of mud, purifying and disinfecting the enclosure water, preventing infection of disease organisms, selecting healthy seedlings, providing good quality food in moderation and ensuring the quality of shrimp and water.

Recently, the closing ceremony of this project was held where Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Karim said that the country has produced 2,51,000 tonnes of shrimp in 2020-21. Conversion of shrimp hatcheries to SPF PL (Specific Pathogen Free Post Larvae) hatcheries is in progress.

As much as 621 million SPF shrimp PL was produced this year from three approved SPF hatcheries. As part of the implementation of the traceability system in the shrimp sector, about two lakh shrimp farms and 9,651 commercial shrimp farms have been registered. All the hatcheries should come forward to produce SPF PL for safe and quality shrimp production in the country, the minister added.

