Private healthcare, 13 other sectors to come under minimum wage

The government has moved to implement minimum wages for 14 new sectors, including private healthcare and cement manufacturing ones, as part of its efforts to ensure discipline and sustainability in the labour-intensive fields.

Other sectors are ceramics industries, tiles industries, dairy farms, fertiliser industries, electronic and electronics goods manufacturing companies, brick kilns, amusement parks, battery manufacturing industries, dry fish-making industries, stone-breaking industries, privately owned airlines, and IT parks.

The Ministry of Labour has considered the progress of these sectors, workers involved, and financial conditions to make the decision about setting minimum wages, officials familiar with the matter told The Business Standard, adding that the Bangladesh Minimum Wages Board, the only statutory wage-fixing authorities, has been asked to take necessary measures to this end at the earliest.

Businesses and employers' federations concerned have also been informed about the move, they added.

"The sectors have already grown big with huge employment. We also expect their further growth in the coming days. The decision of setting minimum wages for them has been made through taking the overall situation into consideration," said Md Towfiqul Arif, Additional Secretary of the Labour Ministry.

"Work on determining minimum wages for six sectors is already well advanced and that on the others is in progress," he told The Business Standard.

Minimum wages have been enforced in 42 sectors in Bangladesh. For instance, garment workers have a minimum wage of Tk8,000 per month (approximately $94), and re-rolling mills workers get Tk10,650 each.

"We form separate wage boards for separate sectors where representatives of the sector owners' association and workers' unions are included," Raisa Afroz, Secretary of the Minimum Wages Board, told TBS, adding that such boards have already been formed for ceramic and cement sectors.

"The representatives of the labour department are yet to be finalised for other boards. Once done, stakeholders will be called," she added.

"The private healthcare sector, comprising hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centres, is very big, with some 11,000 local and multinational facilities. A lot of people are working there, but there is no discipline in terms of salaries and allowances due to the absence of a harmonised policy", a senior ministry official, wishing to remain unnamed, said.

"As a consequence, some employees are enjoying higher benefits while others are deprived of them. The discrimination is not heard of in public as there is no association or workers' trade body."

The situation in ceramics, cement, electric and electronics, dairy farms, brick kilns and other sectors is similar, he said and noted that the new initiative has been taken to curb discrimination and bring about discipline in these sectors.

"Every sector will be brought under a minimum wage framework in phases. The government is also mulling the formulation of a harmonised policy instead of declaring different wages for different sectors," he added.

Talking to The Business Standard, some sectors appreciated the government initiative while others opposed setting minimum wages right now.

"Three of our industry representatives, from multinational, Dhaka and Chattogram-based factories, have been included in the board which will determine minimum wages for our sector," said Sankar Kumar Roy, executive director of the Bangladesh Cement Manufacturers Association.

"We urge the government to finalise wages after reviewing all the issues and protect the interests of both workers and employers," he said, noting that the country has now some 70 cement factories, but only 30 to 35 are in regular operation.

Mir Ceramics Managing Director Mir Nasir Hossain said there should be minimum wages in all sectors but this is not the right time. "We are now in a multi-faceted crisis. Shortage in gas supply, hike in prices of electricity and other raw materials, and the dollar crisis have put us in a struggle for survival. "Furthermore, banks have increased LC margins and commissions. At such a time, any hike in wages will increase pressure on us," he told TBS, adding that ceramic industry workers are usually well paid. "No dissatisfaction is here. The salaries of skilled manpower in this sector are higher than that of other sectors."

Ceramic industries, considered an old sector of the country, have been continuing operations without any recognised wage structure since its inception. Currently, some 55,000 workers are employed in the sector, which also exports goods to different countries.

Although a total of 42 sectors are under minimum wages, only issues related to garments are discussed often thanks to their unity in the form of active trade unions. Experts believe that workers in all sectors should be aware of their wage-related rights.

"The government initiative to set minimum wages is very positive. Wage determination, however, should be practical and based on reality so that workers can have food, education, medical care, nutrition, transportation, recreation and minimum savings," Khandkar Golam Moazzem, Director of Research at the Centre for Policy Dialogue, said.

"Wages should be fixed at a level that is above the poverty line. In this case, ILO guidelines should be followed," he told TBS.