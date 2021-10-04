Prime movers’ strike: 1,500 export boxes stuck at KDS Logistics’ depot

Economy

Abu Azad
04 October, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 10:32 pm

Related News

Prime movers’ strike: 1,500 export boxes stuck at KDS Logistics’ depot

Since 30 September, primer movers have refrained from goods transport

Abu Azad
04 October, 2021, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 04 October, 2021, 10:32 pm
Represenattional image. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Represenattional image. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

Transportation of export-import goods to and from KDS Logistics' inland depot has come to a halt since 400 drivers and staffers of prime movers continued their strike for the fifth consecutive day on Monday to press home various demands including job regularisation and post-retirement benefits.

As a result, at least 1,500 twenty-foot equivalent units of export containers have now got stuck at the depot. Besides, imported raw materials, especially for apparel items, remained stuck at the Chattogram port too.

Rakibul Alam Chowdhury, vice-president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said, "If truckers' strike is not withdrawn in a day or two, the country's export trade will come to a standstill. The issue cannot be resolved without any administrative intervention."

Since 30 September, primer movers have refrained from goods transport, said Jahangir Alam, deputy manager at KDS Logistics, mentioning that their inland depot has a capacity to handle 7,000 TEUs.

Chattogram Prime Mover-Trailer Workers' Union President Md Main Uddin told The Business Standard, "I have been working at KDS Logistics for the last 15 years, but I have no identity card. Around 400 drivers and helpers are employed at the organisation. We do not get gratuity even after working for a long time.

"We told the authorities about it several times and moved to the labour court too. Police talked to KDS Logistics about the matter. But they are not listening to us."

He said, "If our problem is not solved in a day or two, we will stage a sit-in programme in front of KDS Logistics on Wednesday. Prime mover drivers across Chattogram will go on a strike on Thursday. If our demands are still not met, there will be a nationwide strike on 8 September."

Selim Rahman, managing director of KDS Group, told TBS, "The protesting workers do not belong to our organisation. They are basically employees of the contracting companies. They have often staged such protests in the last five years. If this continues, we will be forced to get our work done by outside organisations."

Abdullah Al Shakib Mubarrat, deputy inspector general at the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, told TBS, "We held a hearing a week ago after receiving complaints from workers. But we have not heard anything from the owner about the ongoing workers' discontentment."

In the last hearing it was decided that the employer and contractors would give identity cards to their respective workers, he said.

Meanwhile, Ruhul Amin Sikder, secretary general at the Bangladesh Inland Container Depots Association (BICDA), said, "KDS Logistics informed us that goods transport remained suspended because of a strike enforced by transport workers."

In a letter sent to the home minister on Sunday, the BICDA president said export containers cannot be loaded into ships owing to the ongoing strike. That is why exporters are failing to send goods to foreign buyers on time, which has a negative impact on the country's export trade.

In the same way, imported goods laden containers cannot be released from the port, leading to container congestion.

Bangladesh / Top News / Trade

KDS Logistics / Chattogram Port

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

Tyre raring to roll but for lack of policy support

15h | Videos
Story of Sheroo

Story of Sheroo

1d | Videos
Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

Does banning foreign channels mean progress for local channels?

1d | Videos
Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

Tomorrow’ wins Best Animation Film award at Cannes

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

No more foreign channels on cable TV

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Picture: Courtesy
Startups

Go Zayaan receives Tk22 crore foreign investment