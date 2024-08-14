Prices of daily essentials to come down gradually: Finance adviser

UNB
14 August, 2024, 03:25 pm
Last modified: 14 August, 2024, 03:27 pm

Finance and Planning Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed at the conference room of the Finance Ministry on 14 Aug. Photo: UNB
Finance and Planning Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed at the conference room of the Finance Ministry on 14 Aug. Photo: UNB

The prices of daily essentials will come down gradually, Finance and Planning Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed said today (14 August).

"Common people will get relief to some extent. But it can't be said that the prices will decrease overnight," he told reporters at the conference room of the Finance Ministry.

Responding to a question about syndicate in the market, he said, "There is nothing that has not come to our notice, I have some ideas, the governor also knows about it. 

"The secretaries here are also very experienced and I told them that you will tell me everything without fear."

Asked if any step will be taken regarding corruption, he said, "There was no discussion on the issue today."

Responding to another question he said, "Action against corruption is an ongoing process, some processes need to be followed to punish someone. Some measures and action have already been taken."

Responding to a question about the specific instructions given today, the finance adviser said the Industries and Agriculture ministries will do whatever needs to be done in the field of production, such as fertiliser supply and market management.

