Price of dollar rises in kerb market today

Price of the US dollar rose in the kerb market today. The US dollar is being bought at Tk95.50 to Tk96 in the kerb market from Wednesday (1 June) morning, while being sold at Tk96.50 to Tk97.

Money exchanges traded at Tk95.50-95.80 and 96 96-96.30 on Tuesday. As a result, the dollar has risen by 20-50 paisa in one day.

Abdullah Al Hadi, an official at the Motijheel Dohar Money Exchange, said the dollar was not available in the market.

"Yesterday we were able to sell a few dollars but could not buy a single dollar. If this situation continues, the price of dollar may rise further," he said.

The price of the dollar saw a minimal decrease of 20-30 paisa with the US currency being traded for Tk96.50 in the kerb market yesterday.

On Monday (30 May), the price of the dollar was almost the same around Tk96.70. However, the rate of dollar varied in money exchange houses. They said the dollar price is going down compared to the previous day.