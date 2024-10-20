PRAN participates in SIAL Fair to boost export

PRAN, a leading food processor in Bangladesh, is participating in the SIAL Food fair-2024 to boost export to Europe and North America. The five-day event began on October 19 at Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre in Paris, France.

This year, about 7500 exhibitors from 130 countries are participating in the fair which is one of largest food fairs in the world.

PRAN group is showcasing its products in juice and drinks, confectionary, snacks, biscuit and bakery, culinary, spice and frozen categories in the stall. In the fair, PRAN is also exhibiting 20 new products including new variants of noodles, biscuit, chocolate and juices.

Mizanur Rahman, Executive Director at PRAN Export Limited, said, "SIAL Fair is one of the largest and popular food fairs in the world. Our objective in participating the fair is to boost PRAN Group's export through searching new buyers. This year, we are particularly focusing on expanding exports to North America and Europe."

Kamruzzaman Kamal, Marketing Director at PRAN-RFL Group, said, "The main purpose of participating in this exhibition is to expand our export market. Currently, PRAN Group exports its products to 145 countries worldwide, but we aim to reach every corner of the globe. SIAL Fair offers a significant platform for achieving this goal. Additionally, we hope to increase the presence of PRAN products in well-known chain stores across Europe and America."