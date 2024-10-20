PRAN participates in SIAL Fair to boost export

Economy

Press Release
20 October, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2024, 08:55 pm

Related News

PRAN participates in SIAL Fair to boost export

Press Release
20 October, 2024, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 20 October, 2024, 08:55 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

PRAN, a leading food processor in Bangladesh, is participating in the SIAL Food fair-2024 to boost export to Europe and North America. The five-day event began on October 19 at Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre in Paris, France.  

This year, about 7500 exhibitors from 130 countries are participating in the fair which is one of largest food fairs in the world. 

PRAN group is showcasing its products in juice and drinks, confectionary, snacks, biscuit and bakery, culinary, spice and frozen categories in the stall. In the fair, PRAN is also exhibiting 20 new products including new variants of noodles, biscuit, chocolate and juices. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mizanur Rahman, Executive Director at PRAN Export Limited, said, "SIAL Fair is one of the largest and popular food fairs in the world. Our objective in participating the fair is to boost PRAN Group's export through searching new buyers. This year, we are particularly focusing on expanding exports to North America and Europe." 

Kamruzzaman Kamal, Marketing Director at PRAN-RFL Group, said, "The main purpose of participating in this exhibition is to expand our export market. Currently, PRAN Group exports its products to 145 countries worldwide, but we aim to reach every corner of the globe. SIAL Fair offers a significant platform for achieving this goal. Additionally, we hope to increase the presence of PRAN products in well-known chain stores across Europe and America."

 

Pran

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

20h | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

23h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

Anti-discrimination students demand the resignation of the president and the formulation of a new constitution

36m | Videos
Musa will be treated in Singapore

Musa will be treated in Singapore

46m | Videos
Ex-land minister living in London despite travel ban: Al Jazeera report

Ex-land minister living in London despite travel ban: Al Jazeera report

11m | Videos
Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

Why does the government want to buy a car of about 300 million Taka despite talking about cost reduction?

2h | Videos