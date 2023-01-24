PPP crucial to tackle any economic challenge: DCCI President

TBS Report
24 January, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 24 January, 2023, 01:45 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) President Barrister Md Sameer Sattar has said that the public-private partnership (PPP) initiatives are crucial for the country to tackle any economic challenge.

During a Board of Directors meeting on Tuesday, he also called upon Bangladesh Bank to assist the commercial banks with adequate foreign exchange supply to settle the letter of credit (LCs) to ensure the continuous supply of essential commodities during the upcoming month of Ramadan.

The DCCI president thanked Bangladesh Govorner Bank Abdur Rouf Talukder, who was also present at the event, for unveiling a timely Monetary Policy (MPS) that would help both private and financial sectors to turn around as the new policy roadmap includes some instrumental policies and guidance.

He also hailed the initiative of continuing the re-financing scheme of Tk50,000 crore for agriculture, CMSMEs and import substitute industries.

Barrister Sameer Sattar further emphasised necessary reforms, like easing the documentary requirements for CMSMEs to access finance and, especially, in relation to the Credit Guaranty Scheme for the better interest of the CMSME community.

Besides, he urged for easing the documentation process for young and innovative startups so that they can get loans easily.  

Underscoring the need for enhancement of the private sector credit growth, endorsed the acceleration of the private sector's contribution to the economic resurgence in this given geo-economic context.

In addition, he suggested ensuring good governance to contain the soaring non-performing loans (NPL) by taking stern measures for quick loan recovery focusing on habitual defaulters as well as necessary reforms to regulations in the banking sector. 

Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abdur Rouf Talukder said, "We are facing three major challenges now and these are ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve and the recent Covid situation in China. However, our economy is quite stable despite all these challenges."

Hoping that the current LC situation will ease down within the next couple of months, he reaffirmed that Bangladesh Bank has been relentlessly working through relevant policy measures and actions like lowering the LC margin to ensure a seamless supply of essential commodities in the market during the upcoming Ramadan.

mentioning the importance of remittance inflow, he said, "Recently there have been some changes in the process of sending remittance including the waiver of relaxation of required documents and fees by the local banks and engaging Mobile Financial Services (MFS) to bring remittance home. Therefore, the remittance inflow is expected to increase considerably in future."

DCCI Senior Vice President SM Golam Faruk Alamgir (Arman), Vice President Md Junaed Ibna Ali and members of the Board of Directors were also present during the meeting.

